Apple’s WWDC event is coming up fast, and the world is waiting to see if Apple finally jumps on the AI bandwagon, as rumors have been claiming for some time now. If this latest iOS 18 AI report proves correct, we’re in for a lot of new features with the next update.

Mark Gurman’s latest report for Bloomberg finally dishes some details on the upcoming AI features expected to be available on iPhones, iPads, and Macs ahead of the launch of the iPhone 16 series later this year. These features aren’t quite as ambitious as some other brands’ AI efforts, but they all sound useful which is the most important thing.

Gurman claims iOS 18 will offer the ability to transcribe voice memos, use generative AI to retouch photos, and boost the speed and accuracy of searches in Spotlight and Safari. Siri will be getting an overhaul as well, with more natural-sounding interactions powered by Apple’s own large language model.

The OS will also be able to summarise your notifications and give you smart recaps that prioritize things you need to catch up on. Supposedly, these summaries can incorporate web pages, notes, and documents, too.

On a less practical note, Apple plans to bring generative AI to emojis. The software will be contextually aware and create new emojis on the fly, based on what the user is texting about. No more hunting for the right emoji to compliment your conversation, you can just create a fresh one every time.

Historically, Apple has shouted about its privacy features and has been very proud of the fact that its features take place on-device. Remember the billboards that read “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone”? Well, that’s something that’s about to change.

It’s no secret that generative AI requires a lot of computing power, and indeed, Apple’s more advanced AI features seemingly utilize cloud processing, rather than the on-device alternative. It’ll be interesting to see how Apple justifies this about-turn. We’ll find out more at WWDC in a couple of weeks, but in the meantime, why not check out our guide to the best iPhone chargers, so you’re all juiced up and ready to play the best iOS games?