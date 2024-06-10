What to expect ahead of Apple’s WWDC 2024 event

The big day is upon us, with Apple’s WWDC 2024 showcase just a few hours away. For those who don’t know, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is where the brand reveals its latest software updates, with plenty of hype surrounding the unveiling of iOS 18, the next big update for Apple’s mobile operating system.

In terms of what we’re expecting, it’s a one-word answer; AI. Since late last year, we’ve seen big Android brands like Google Pixel, Xiaomi, and most notably Samsung, all bring new AI features to their devices and operating systems. We’ve heard plenty of rumors as to what Apple might be bringing to the table ahead of the arrival of the iPhone 16, from image editing tools akin to Google Pixel’s Magic Editor to an AI-powered revamp of Siri to make the virtual assistant even more helpful. We’ll find out before long what Tim Cook and the rest of the team at Apple have to offer.

Reports from hardware insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman earlier this year suggested that Apple could be teaming up with OpenAI, the developers of ChatGPT, to bring AI functionality to iOS 18. Combine that possibility with the much-rumored visual overhaul of the Apple operating system and this could be the most significant iOS update in years.

We’re not expecting any news on the iPhone 16 series. Apple tends to separate its hardware and software reveals, and we doubt we’ll hear anything about the sixteenth generation of Apple smartphones today. We could get some information on new features coming to watchOS, though, with some rumors suggesting we might get new blood pressure management tools with the next Apple Watch software update.

How can I watch WWDC 2024?

If you want to tune in to WWDC 2024 yourself, you can check it out the YouTube stream below. The event goes live on June 10 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. Still, don’t worry if you can’t make it, as we’ll be updating this page with all the latest details following the showcase.

There you have it, the details on what we're expecting from WWDC 2024 as well as the key information on how to tune in yourself.