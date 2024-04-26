We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

A new Walmart deal is offering a serious saving on one of the best iPhones of 2022, provided you don’t mind owning a restored device.

If you’re thinking about picking up a new smartphone, it’s worth checking out this restored iPhone 14 Pro Walmart deal. With a saving of over $250 on offer, there’s no better way to upgrade your aging handset without breaking the bank.

While there’s plenty of buzz around the upcoming iPhone 16, the 14 Pro is no slouch, with incredible gaming performance thanks to Apple‘s A16 Bionic chipset, stunning visuals on a 120Hz OLED display, and a triple camera set-up capable of taking some stellar snaps more than worthy of your social media channels. It’s a true all-rounder, and for this price, you won’t find much better.

If you’re at all hesitant about picking up a restored phone, you shouldn’t be. Walmart has a team of testers who assess the quality and condition of a phone before it goes back on sale, requiring at least 80% of the original battery capacity to make the cut. If you pick one up and find any problems, there’s also a 90-day return guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about getting stuck with a dud.

There is a slight caveat to this Walmart deal in that the restored iPhone 14 Pro is only available in the Space Black colorway with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The 128GB version is available for $633.78, down from $899, while the 256GB version is on offer at $721, saving you just shy of $280 on its original $999 asking price. Those are a lot of numbers, but simply put, this is a very impressive saving on a phone that’s still not even two years old yet.

There you have it, the restored iPhone 14 Pro Walmart deal offering a serious saving on one of the best smartphones around.

