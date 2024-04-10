Ahead of the much-anticipated launch of Apple’s next series of smartphones, we’ve seen a new iPhone 16 battery leak. If this one holds true, it could mean Apple is breaking away from a longstanding tradition of years of annual iPhone upgrades.

This latest iPhone 16 battery leak is courtesy of a Weibo user, via MacRumors, with battery capacity information on all four of the upcoming iPhone 16 models. However, given the relatively new tipster has an unknown track record, we don’t know how seriously to take it. With that in mind, let’s get into the details.

The leak suggests an increase in battery capacity for the iPhone 16, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max of 6.3%, 8.6%, and 5.7%, respectively. You might notice a missing phone there. According to this information, the iPhone 16 Pro’s battery capacity is actually decreasing, losing 8.6% from a 4,383 mAh battery to a 4,006 mAh. Considering that Apple almost always upgrades its batteries across an entire lineup of new phones, this is a peculiar proposition.

However, while this latest leak might be a little confusing, especially as it’s not from a known source, it matches up with some of our own reporting on other leaks from earlier this year. It’s also worth pointing out that battery capacity isn’t the only important factor in battery life, and it’s possible that even with a smaller battery, a more efficient chipset or display could make the iPhone 16 Plus more reliable than the iPhone 15 Plus even after the battery downgrade. For the full battery specs from the leak and those of the iPhone 15, check out the table below.

iPhone 15 series battery capacities iPhone 16 series battery capacities iPhone 15: 3,349 mAh iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383 mAh iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006 mAh iPhone 15 Pro: 3,274 mAh iPhone 16 Pro: 3,355 mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422 mAh iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh

As the anticipated iPhone 16 series launch is still probably a fair few months away, most likely taking place in September, we’re not going to know for sure about the battery capacities for a while yet. Still, we’ll be keeping an eye out for more leaks like this so you’ve got a better idea of what to expect when the big reveal eventually comes around.

