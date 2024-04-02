A fresh iPhone 16 case design leak has given us a better idea of what to expect from Apple’s next smartphone while corroborating some other leaks we’ve seen over the last few months. This latest information doesn’t give us much to go off in terms of specs, but it does at least point to a design feature that we’ve been hearing a lot about recently.

The new iPhone 16 case design leak is courtesy of reputable tipster Sonny Dickson, via Forbes, with the X poster revealing the first cases for the iPhone 16. The cases themselves aren’t very exciting, each with a transparent plastic back surrounded by a purple casing. However, the camera cut-out alludes to what many of us are anticipating: a new layout for the iPhone’s cameras.

Since late last year, we’ve heard rumors that Apple is returning to a vertical camera set-up with the iPhone 16, a change of tact from the diagonal cameras of the last few flagships from the brand. The cases leaked by Dickson further allude to this with a vertical space for the cameras, plus a punch-hole cutout for the phone’s flash.

While we don’t have an exact reason for Apple reverting to vertical lenses, it’s very possible it could have something to do with the Apple Vision Pro. The stacked vertical lenses mean you can record stereoscopic videos with the device on its side, and with the Apple Vision Pro’s stereoscopic compatibility, it would make sense for Apple to introduce a new way of synergizing the two devices to try and boost sales of both.

There you have it, the new iPhone 16 case design leak that seems to back up some of the other leaks from the last few months.