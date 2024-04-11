It looks like we could be getting some new colorway options with the arrival of Apple’s next smartphone series, that is if the latest iPhone 16 Plus colors rumor holds any truth. While the iPhone 15 Plus is only available in five different colors, the next generation could expand that number to seven.

This latest iPhone 16 Plus colors rumor is courtesy of Weibo tipster Fixed Focus Digital, via 9to5Mac. The suggested colorways are white, black, blue, green, pink, purple, and yellow. Of that bunch, white and purple are the new additions for the 16 Plus. While the post doesn’t reference the base model iPhone 16, we think it’s fair to assume that both phones would launch with the same expanded choice of shades, considering that was the case with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

It’s worth reiterating that these are the rumored colors for the iPhone 16 Plus and presumably the base model iPhone 16. That leads us to believe that, like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Apple plans to separate the series with titanium frames for the souped-up smartphones, so we might not see any new colorways there. Still, we certainly wouldn’t mind if they did, as while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are impressive bits of tech, the available colorways are a little neutral for our tastes. Give us a hot pink Pro Max, Apple!

Of course, like all pre-launch rumors, it’s worth taking the latest iPhone 16 Plus colors rumor with a pinch of salt until we hear more from Apple. Still, considering the brand’s biggest competitor, Samsung, offers seven different colorways for the S24 and S24+ via its official online storefront, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Apple try and push the boat out to match the Korean tech giant.

