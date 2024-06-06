Earlier this week we reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are likely to sport the slimmest screen bezels of any smartphone. This means they can house larger screens without a proportional increase in physical size. We’re still expecting them to get bigger, though, especially after the latest iPhone 16 Pro dimensions leak.

Weibo leakers UniverseIce and Setsuna Digital have shared the exact dimensions of Apple’s upcoming handsets. The iPhone 16 Pro measures 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 and weighs in at 194 grams. For reference, that’s the same thickness as its predecessor, but 3mm taller, about 1mm wider, and 7 grams heavier.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max apparently measures 163.02 × 77.57 × 8.26mm and weighs 255 grams. Again, it’s about the same thickness (0.01 mm thicker, if you crave precision) but it’s just over 3mm taller and about a millimeter wider than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It has gained 4 grams, which you’re unlikely to notice in the real world.

So yeah, they’re both bigger, but it’s such a minor change that you might not notice unless you’re holding them side-by-side with their predecessors. Quite an impressive feat considering the screen sizes are increasing to 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively. As with all leaks, it’s worth taking this information with a pinch of salt for now, but it’s also worth pointing out that both leakers have pretty solid reputations, so it wouldn’t be a shock if these turned out to be the exact dimensions.

Elsewhere, the iPhone 16 Pro models are supposedly introducing upgraded cameras, speedier modems, AI smarts, and an all-new capture button. We’re expecting these phones to land in September this year, but for now, feel free to kill some time with our guide to the best iPhone games. Or, if you want to know what’s going on on the Android scene, see our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best OnePlus phones.