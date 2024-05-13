While we’re still months away from the big launch, a new iPhone 16 Pro display rumor is pointing towards a big upgrade for one of the new iPhones. As ever, it’s worth taking with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation from Apple, but if true, we could be in for the best iPhone screens to date.

The fresh iPhone 16 Pro display rumor is courtesy of Weibo tipster Instant Digital, via MacRumors. It points to a big change in the iPhone 16 Pro’s peak SDR brightness, increasing from 1,000 nits to 1,200 nits. If math isn’t your forte, that’s an impressive jump of 20%, which is much needed considering we haven’t seen an increase in SDR brightness since iPhone 13 Pro launched a couple of years ago.

While Apple increased the peak brightness of HDR content on the iPhone 15 Pro, most of us use SDR more often, so a meaningful increase in brightness here should be more noticeable in day-to-day tasks. However, the leak didn’t shine a light on what to expect in terms of brightness from the other three iPhone 16 models, the base model, Plus, and Pro Max, so we’re still not sure if we can expect this rumored brightness increase across the board.

As we said earlier, it’s important not to take this latest rumor too seriously until we get an official indication from Apple. However, the leaker has a pretty positive track record when it comes to iPhones, revealing details surrounding the iPhone 14 and 15 pre-launch that turned out to be on the money. Either way, we’ll be sure to report on any updates we hear in the build-up to the iPhone 16 launch.

