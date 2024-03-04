We’ve got an even better idea of what the next generation of mid-range Apple smartphones might look like thanks to the latest iPhone SE renders leak. Considering this is the first new SE we’ve had since 2022, we’re expecting something a little different than last time, and by all accounts, it looks like Apple is delivering exactly that.

The leaked iPhone SE renders, courtesy of 91Mobiles, detail a build with a front that looks remarkably similar to the iPhone 14, 2022’s flagship base model. This doesn’t just mean a change in aesthetics from the last SE but also a change in size, with the fourth-generation model sporting a 6.1-inch OLED display, over a whole inch bigger than the SE 2022’s 4.5-inch screen. The use of OLED is also a first for the SE series.

Other changes from the third-generation SE we can see from the fourth-gen renders include a USB-C charging slot, which isn’t a massive surprise following the iPhone 15’s introduction of USB-C connectivity for Apple devices, plus the absence of bezels. Interestingly, recent rumors have suggested that both the next SE and the upcoming iPhone 16 range employ an Action Button, but we can’t see one on these renders. That’s something we’re looking out for in future leaks.

It’s worth pointing out that 91Mobiles has a mixed record in terms of render leaks, so it’s important to take these leaks with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from Apple. In terms of when we might see the release of the fourth-generation iPhone SE, it’s hard to say. We’ve seen conflicting reports, with some suggesting the new phone’s arrival later this year while others point to a 2025 release window.

There you have it, all you need to know about the latest fourth generation iPhone SE renders leak.