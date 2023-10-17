IQ Wars Simulator codes October 2023

With our Roblox IQ Wars Simulator codes guide you can become the smartest person in the world… in Roblox. Look, we can only do so much. So let us help you on your mission to grow that big old brain of yours in this fun Roblox game, as you run around trying to improve your IQ and prove who has the biggest brain. So if you want to get that head halfway to the moon, use our code guide today.

IQ Wars Simulator codes

Active codes:

85kLik3s – four hours mega luck boost (new!)

– four hours mega luck boost (new!) 15mVisits – twelve hours mega IQ boost (new!)

– twelve hours mega IQ boost (new!) TradingPlaza – one hour golden boost (new!)

– one hour golden boost (new!) Teleport – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) unicorn – twelve hours of luck boost (new!)

– twelve hours of luck boost (new!) TRADING – three hours of mega win boost (new!)

– three hours of mega win boost (new!) 2M – two hours of mega golden egg boost (new!)

– two hours of mega golden egg boost (new!) 1M – six hours mega luck boost (new!)

– six hours mega luck boost (new!) 10KLIKES – 24 hours of mega IQ boost (new!)

– 24 hours of mega IQ boost (new!) FireWasHere – 125 gems (new!)

– 125 gems (new!) Release – 75 wins (new!)

Expired codes:

There are no expired IQ Wars Simulator codes.

What are IQ Wars Simulator codes?

IQ Wars Simulator codes are a specific sequence of numbers and letters you can input into the Roblox game to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses. Developer PopularGames releases these codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays. However, we’re always checking for the latest codes, so just bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we do all the hard work for you.

How do I redeem IQ Wars Simulator codes?

It’s easy to redeem IQ Wars Simulator codes, just follow these simple steps:

Launch Roblox

Open up IQ Wars Simulator

Tap the codes icon on the right side of the screen

Input an active code

Hit enter to redeem your code

Enjoy your rewards!

