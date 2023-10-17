IQ Wars Simulator codes October 2023

Check out our Roblox IQ Wars Simulator codes guide to balloon your brain, improve your intelligence, and grow your grey matter in this thrilling experience.

October 17, 2023:  We updated this guide after checking for the latest IQ Wars Simulator codes

With our Roblox IQ Wars Simulator codes guide you can become the smartest person in the world… in Roblox. Look, we can only do so much. So let us help you on your mission to grow that big old brain of yours in this fun Roblox game, as you run around trying to improve your IQ and prove who has the biggest brain. So if you want to get that head halfway to the moon, use our code guide today.

IQ Wars Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • 85kLik3s – four hours mega luck boost (new!)
  • 15mVisits – twelve hours mega IQ boost (new!)
  • TradingPlaza – one hour golden boost (new!)
  • Teleport – free rewards (new!)
  • unicorn – twelve hours of luck boost (new!)
  • TRADING – three hours of mega win boost (new!)
  • 2M – two hours of mega golden egg boost (new!)
  • 1M – six hours mega luck boost (new!)
  • 10KLIKES – 24 hours of mega IQ boost (new!)
  • FireWasHere – 125 gems (new!)
  • Release – 75 wins (new!)

Expired codes:

What are IQ Wars Simulator codes?

IQ Wars Simulator codes are a specific sequence of numbers and letters you can input into the Roblox game to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses. Developer PopularGames releases these codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays. However, we’re always checking for the latest codes, so just bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we do all the hard work for you.

How do I redeem IQ Wars Simulator codes?

It’s easy to redeem IQ Wars Simulator codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Open up IQ Wars Simulator
  • Tap the codes icon on the right side of the screen
  • Input an active code
  • Hit enter to redeem your code
  • Enjoy your rewards!

