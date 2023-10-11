Multiverse Defenders codes November 2023

If you need Roblox Multiverse Defenders codes, then you’re in the right place. Don’t worry about hopping through portals or using the speed force, we collect every code you need into one handy guide. This way, you can use your favorite anime heroes to defend this universe, and every other one, from the benevolent forces seeking to destroy every dimension. Good luck!
Multiverse Defenders codes
Active codes:
- hihi – 250 gems (new!)
- 5klike – 500 gems (new!)
- NewQuest – 250 Gems (new!)
- 9KFavs – 250 Gems (new!)
- 2MVisits – 500 Gems (new!)
- 20kMembersDiscord – 500 gems (new!)
- MYHERO – 250 gems (new!)
- 4kLikes – 250 gems (new!)
- SorryForShutdown2 – 500 gems (new!)
- Shutdown – 500 gems (new!)
- 8KFavs – 250 gems (new!)
- 1M4Visits – 250 gems (new!)
- 3KLikes 250 gems
- 1mVisits 100 gems
- TanTaiGaming – 500 gems
- 500kVisits – 500 gems
- 10500servermems – 500 gems
- Sub2BlamSpot 500 gems
- WeAreSorry – 2,000 gems
- 2KFavs – 250 gems
- 300kVisits – 500 gems
- 1KLikes – 500 gems
- Sub2GCNTV – 250 gems
- GiveGem – 500 gems
- 100kVisits – 200 gems
- Sub2oGVexx – 250 gems
- 20kVisit – 200 gems
- OpenBeta – 250 gems
Expired codes:
- 200kVisits
- 500Likes
- 150kvisits
- 50kvisits
What are Multiverse Defenders codes?
Multiverse Defenders codes are a specific sequence of numbers and letters you can input into the Roblox game to unlock exclusive boosts, bonuses, and rewards. Developer System Arts Studio releases code regularly to coincide with events, updates, and holidays, and we collect each and every one in this guide. Don’t worry about tracking them all down, bookmark this page and check back as we have the latest codes waiting for you.
How do I redeem Multiverse Defenders codes?
It’s very easy to redeem Multiverse Defenders codes, just follow these steps:
- Open up Roblox
- Fire up Multiverse Defenders
- Find and enter the hub
- Locate the man sat on a bench below the cloud sign
- Get close enough to the bench and a code box appears
- Enter an active code into the box and hit redeem
- Enjoy your rewards!
