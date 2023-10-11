Multiverse Defenders codes November 2023

If you need Roblox Multiverse Defenders codes, then you’re in the right place. Don’t worry about hopping through portals or using the speed force, we collect every code you need into one handy guide. This way, you can use your favorite anime heroes to defend this universe, and every other one, from the benevolent forces seeking to destroy every dimension. Good luck!

Before we get into the endgame of this guide, be sure to speed on over to our other great articles quicker than The Flash. We have fantastic guides covering Hoop Simulator codes, Anime Fruit Simulator codes, Aniverse Battleground codes, and you can defend against any entire multiverse of different characters with our full Brawlhalla codes guide.

Multiverse Defenders codes

Active codes:

hihi – 250 gems (new!)

– 250 gems (new!) 5klike – 500 gems (new!)

– 500 gems (new!) NewQuest – 250 Gems (new!)

– 250 Gems (new!) 9KFavs – 250 Gems (new!)

– 250 Gems (new!) 2MVisits – 500 Gems (new!)

– 500 Gems (new!) 20kMembersDiscord – 500 gems (new!)

– 500 gems (new!) MYHERO – 250 gems (new!)

– 250 gems (new!) 4kLikes – 250 gems (new!)

– 250 gems (new!) SorryForShutdown2 – 500 gems (new!)

– 500 gems (new!) Shutdown – 500 gems (new!)

– 500 gems (new!) 8KFavs – 250 gems (new!)

– 250 gems (new!) 1M4Visits – 250 gems (new!)

– 250 gems (new!) 3KLikes 250 gems

250 gems 1mVisits 100 gems

100 gems TanTaiGaming – 500 gems

– 500 gems 500kVisits – 500 gems

– 500 gems 10500servermems – 500 gems

– 500 gems Sub2BlamSpot 500 gems

500 gems WeAreSorry – 2,000 gems

– 2,000 gems 2KFavs – 250 gems

– 250 gems 300kVisits – 500 gems

– 500 gems 1KLikes – 500 gems

– 500 gems Sub2GCNTV – 250 gems

– 250 gems GiveGem – 500 gems

– 500 gems 100kVisits – 200 gems

– 200 gems Sub2oGVexx – 250 gems

– 250 gems 20kVisit – 200 gems

– 200 gems OpenBeta – 250 gems

Expired codes:

200kVisits

500Likes

150kvisits

50kvisits

What are Multiverse Defenders codes?

Multiverse Defenders codes are a specific sequence of numbers and letters you can input into the Roblox game to unlock exclusive boosts, bonuses, and rewards. Developer System Arts Studio releases code regularly to coincide with events, updates, and holidays, and we collect each and every one in this guide. Don’t worry about tracking them all down, bookmark this page and check back as we have the latest codes waiting for you.

How do I redeem Multiverse Defenders codes?

It’s very easy to redeem Multiverse Defenders codes, just follow these steps:

Open up Roblox

Fire up Multiverse Defenders

Find and enter the hub

Locate the man sat on a bench below the cloud sign

Get close enough to the bench and a code box appears

Enter an active code into the box and hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

That’s all we have for Multiverse Defenders codes for today, but if you love superheroes and Roblox then be sure to check out our guides to Tangled Web Chronicles codes and Anime God Simulator codes next.