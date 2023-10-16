Arsenal codes October 2023

What shooter is complete without some loot? Our Arsenal codes list gathers together the all of latest freebies for the game so you don’t have to go trawling through the internet. Whether we’re talking about new announcer voices to give your matches that touch of extra style, skins for your character, or bucks to use in the shop.

The latest Arsenal codes

Active Arsenal codes:

fate – teleport to fate

– teleport to fate goodnight – teleport to snowy bridge

Expired Arsenal codes:

ROLVE

POKE

POG

Bandites

JOHN

KITTEN

PET

ANNA

E

THE BANANA MAN

EPRIKA

GARCELLO

NEVERBROKEN

BLOXY

dhmubruh

F00LISH

wake up

BRUTE

the 2021 spooky code

TROLLFACE

CBROX

POKE

3BILLY

MIGHTYBANDITES21

NEWMILO

NEWMILO (WOMAN)

unusualbias

Soggy

JulyDays!

birth

Spooky-Season

CAKEBELIE

TheBloxies

TRICKORTREAT

UnfairBias

CastlersUnusual100k

xmas2020

oopsL8

What are Arsenal codes?

Arsenal codes are free items such as announcer voices, bucks, and new skins. ROLVe usually releases these codes when Arsenal is updated, or hits a popularity milestone, so keep checking our list if you don’t want to miss out on new ones.

How do I redeem Arensal codes?

To redeem your Arsenal codes, follow these steps:

Open the game

Tap on the Twitter bird symbol

Copy one of the Arsenal codes from our list and enter it into the box

Enjoy your rewards!

How do I get more Arsenal codes?

The best place for anything is the official Discord. The ROLVe Twitter account is also a good place to find Arsenal codes. Either that or just bookmark our list and check back, as we’ll update it anytime a new code releases.

If you want to play Arsenal for yourself, you can download Roblox on Google Play and the App Store.