Arsenal codes October 2023

What shooter is complete without some loot? Our Arsenal codes list gathers together the all of latest freebies for the game so you don’t have to go trawling through the internet. Whether we’re talking about new announcer voices to give your matches that touch of extra style, skins for your character, or bucks to use in the shop.

The latest Arsenal codes

Active Arsenal codes:

  • fate – teleport to fate
  • goodnight – teleport to snowy bridge

Expired Arsenal codes:

  • ROLVE
  • POKE
  • POG
  • Bandites
  • JOHN
  • KITTEN
  • PET
  • ANNA
  • E
  • THE BANANA MAN
  • EPRIKA
  • GARCELLO
  • NEVERBROKEN
  • BLOXY
  • dhmubruh
  • F00LISH
  • wake up
  • BRUTE
  • the 2021 spooky code
  • TROLLFACE
  • CBROX
  • POKE
  • 3BILLY
  • MIGHTYBANDITES21
  • NEWMILO
  • NEWMILO (WOMAN)
  • unusualbias
  • Soggy
  • JulyDays!
  • birth
  • Spooky-Season
  • CAKEBELIE
  • TheBloxies
  • TRICKORTREAT
  • UnfairBias
  • CastlersUnusual100k
  • xmas2020
  • oopsL8

An Arsenal character wearing a beret with crazed eyes uses double pistols

What are Arsenal codes?

Arsenal codes are free items such as announcer voices, bucks, and new skins. ROLVe usually releases these codes when Arsenal is updated, or hits a popularity milestone, so keep checking our list if you don’t want to miss out on new ones.

How do I redeem Arensal codes?

To redeem your Arsenal codes, follow these steps:

  • Open the game
  • Tap on the Twitter bird symbol
  • Copy one of the Arsenal codes from our list and enter it into the box
  • Enjoy your rewards!

How do I get more Arsenal codes?

The best place for anything is the official Discord. The ROLVe Twitter account is also a good place to find Arsenal codes. Either that or just bookmark our list and check back, as we’ll update it anytime a new code releases.

If you want to play Arsenal for yourself, you can download Roblox on Google Play and the App Store.

