Anime Fighting Simulator codes October 2023

October 16, 2023: we checked for new Anime Fighting Simulator codes
Whether we’re talking chikara shards or yen, this collection of Anime Fighting Simulator codes has all the most recent drops, and what’s more, we’ll keep this list regularly updated. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down for all the freebies.
New Anime Fighting Simulator codes
Here are all the active Anime Fighting Simulator codes:
- Dwax10k – 3,000 chikara
- 1billionvisits! – chikara shards
- sub2hakimbo— chikara shards
- Emperador2kcode— 2,000 chikara shards
- 1millionsubsfrango – chikara shards
- Defild800k – 10,000 chikara shards
- 300ksubstigretv – chikara shards
- emperadorwapo – 1,500 chikara shards
- sub2defildplays – 1,500 chikara shards
- 2millionsingroup! – 30,000 chikara shards
- Emperadorstar – 5,000 chikara shards
- Frangonewcode – 1,000 chikara shards
- kelvin600k – chikara shards
- elemperador100k! – chikara shards
- bigboi100k – chikara shards
- Mrrhino50k – chikara shards
- Defildpromo – chikara shards
- medtw50k – chikara shard
- thanksbugfixes – chikara shards
- subtodefildplays – chikara shards
- NNG – chikara shards
- defildstream – chikara shards
- emperadorsubs – chikara shards
- Defildyen – yen
- GGgames40k – chikara shards
- L3NI – chikara shards
- frango2yen – yen
- defild700k – chikara shards
- Tigre200k – chikara shards
- n1colas2sub – chikara shards
- tigretvsub – chikara shards
- subfrango – chikara shards
- Sub2tanqr – chikara shards
- sub2tplanetmilo – yen
- subtomrrhino – yen
- sub2razorfishgaming – yen
- subtokelvingts – yen 29
Expired codes:
- secretrazorfishcode
- bloodlinesfixed
- anotherbugfix
- Subemperadormaxi
- subn1colas
- tigretv2sub
- tigrehaveyen
- defild
- subtofrangoforchikara
- Lastyearcode750k
- 5000chikara
- sub2kelvin
- tigre250k
- VexoStream
- thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou
- gggames50k
- dwaxinstream
- merrychristmas
- GoodByeBugs
- rename
- 10kfollowers
- 20kblockzone
- 700klikes
- emilioglad30k
- 650klikes
- oneyear500m
- bloodlinesfixed
- 600kamazing
- bloodlinefixes
- fav75
- frango2sub
- twitter5k
What are Anime Fighting Simulator codes?
Anime Fighting Simulator codes are free gifts given out by BlockZone, usually when the game reaches a certain number of likes, or a social media target. These codes contain chikara shards and yen, which are both useful in Anime Fighting Simulator.
How do I redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes?
To redeem your codes, just follow these instructions:
- Open Anime Fighting Simulator
- Tap the bird-shaped Twitter symbol in the bottom left
- Enter your Anime Fighting Simulator code in the box and the game will tell you if it’s valid or not
- Enjoy your in-game rewards!
How do I get more Anime Fighting Simulator codes?
The best way to find the most recent Anime Fighting Simulator codes is to join the BlockZone Discord. You can also follow BlockZone on Twitter, as it sometimes posts codes there, too. But the best method is to keep checking our list, as we’ll add new codes when they become available.
