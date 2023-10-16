Anime Fighting Simulator codes October 2023

Whether we’re talking chikara shards or yen, this collection of Anime Fighting Simulator codes has all the most recent drops, and what’s more, we’ll keep this list regularly updated. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down for all the freebies.

New Anime Fighting Simulator codes

Here are all the active Anime Fighting Simulator codes:

Dwax10k – 3,000 chikara

– 3,000 chikara 1billionvisits! – chikara shards

– chikara shards sub2hakimbo — chikara shards

— chikara shards Emperador2kcode — 2,000 chikara shards

— 2,000 chikara shards 1millionsubsfrango – chikara shards

– chikara shards Defild800k – 10,000 chikara shards

– 10,000 chikara shards 300ksubstigretv – chikara shards

– chikara shards emperadorwapo – 1,500 chikara shards

– 1,500 chikara shards sub2defildplays – 1,500 chikara shards

– 1,500 chikara shards 2millionsingroup! – 30,000 chikara shards

– 30,000 chikara shards Emperadorstar – 5,000 chikara shards

– 5,000 chikara shards Frangonewcode – 1,000 chikara shards

– 1,000 chikara shards kelvin600k – chikara shards

– chikara shards elemperador100k! – chikara shards

– chikara shards bigboi100k – chikara shards

– chikara shards Mrrhino50k – chikara shards

– chikara shards Defildpromo – chikara shards

– chikara shards medtw50k – chikara shard

– chikara shard thanksbugfixes – chikara shards

– chikara shards subtodefildplays – chikara shards

– chikara shards NNG – chikara shards

– chikara shards defildstream – chikara shards

– chikara shards emperadorsubs – chikara shards

– chikara shards Defildyen – yen

– yen GGgames40k – chikara shards

– chikara shards L3NI – chikara shards

– chikara shards frango2yen – yen

– yen defild700k – chikara shards

– chikara shards Tigre200k – chikara shards

– chikara shards n1colas2sub – chikara shards

– chikara shards tigretvsub – chikara shards

– chikara shards subfrango – chikara shards

– chikara shards Sub2tanqr – chikara shards

– chikara shards sub2tplanetmilo – yen

– yen subtomrrhino – yen

– yen sub2razorfishgaming – yen

– yen subtokelvingts – yen 29

Expired codes:

secretrazorfishcode

bloodlinesfixed

anotherbugfix

Subemperadormaxi

subn1colas

tigretv2sub

tigrehaveyen

defild

subtofrangoforchikara

Lastyearcode750k

5000chikara

sub2kelvin

tigre250k

VexoStream

thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou

gggames50k

dwaxinstream

merrychristmas

GoodByeBugs

rename

10kfollowers

20kblockzone

700klikes

emilioglad30k

650klikes

oneyear500m

bloodlinesfixed

600kamazing

bloodlinefixes

fav75

frango2sub

twitter5k

What are Anime Fighting Simulator codes?

Anime Fighting Simulator codes are free gifts given out by BlockZone, usually when the game reaches a certain number of likes, or a social media target. These codes contain chikara shards and yen, which are both useful in Anime Fighting Simulator.

How do I redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes?

To redeem your codes, just follow these instructions:

Open Anime Fighting Simulator

Tap the bird-shaped Twitter symbol in the bottom left

Enter your Anime Fighting Simulator code in the box and the game will tell you if it’s valid or not

Enjoy your in-game rewards!

How do I get more Anime Fighting Simulator codes?

The best way to find the most recent Anime Fighting Simulator codes is to join the BlockZone Discord. You can also follow BlockZone on Twitter, as it sometimes posts codes there, too. But the best method is to keep checking our list, as we’ll add new codes when they become available.

