Anime Fighting Simulator codes October 2023

Get the latest Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator codes with our comprehensive list and lay down some serious firepower against your opponents.

Anime Fighting Simulator codes - a group of anime Roblox characters rush towards the camera
Connor Christie's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 16, 2023: we checked for new Anime Fighting Simulator codes

Whether we’re talking chikara shards or yen, this collection of Anime Fighting Simulator codes has all the most recent drops, and what’s more, we’ll keep this list regularly updated. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down for all the freebies.

If you’re looking for more anime-themed Roblox games to play, Shindo Life is a great option, and we also have a Shindo Life codes list to help you get started with some free spins. We also have loads of other handy guides, including a list of Roblox promo codes, and a list of our favorite Roblox games. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back so you never miss out on a new Anime Fighting Simulator code!

New Anime Fighting Simulator codes

Here are all the active Anime Fighting Simulator codes:

  • Dwax10k – 3,000 chikara
  • 1billionvisits! – chikara shards
  • sub2hakimbo— chikara shards
  • Emperador2kcode— 2,000 chikara shards
  • 1millionsubsfrango – chikara shards
  • Defild800k – 10,000 chikara shards
  • 300ksubstigretv – chikara shards
  • emperadorwapo – 1,500 chikara shards
  • sub2defildplays – 1,500 chikara shards
  • 2millionsingroup! – 30,000 chikara shards
  • Emperadorstar – 5,000 chikara shards
  • Frangonewcode – 1,000 chikara shards
  • kelvin600k – chikara shards
  • elemperador100k! – chikara shards
  • bigboi100k – chikara shards
  • Mrrhino50k – chikara shards
  • Defildpromo – chikara shards
  • medtw50k – chikara shard
  • thanksbugfixes – chikara shards
  • subtodefildplays – chikara shards
  • NNG – chikara shards
  • defildstream – chikara shards
  • emperadorsubs – chikara shards
  • Defildyen – yen
  • GGgames40k – chikara shards
  • L3NI – chikara shards
  • frango2yen – yen
  • defild700k – chikara shards
  • Tigre200k – chikara shards
  • n1colas2sub – chikara shards
  • tigretvsub – chikara shards
  • subfrango – chikara shards
  • Sub2tanqr – chikara shards
  • sub2tplanetmilo – yen
  • subtomrrhino – yen
  • sub2razorfishgaming – yen
  • subtokelvingts – yen 29

Expired codes:

  • secretrazorfishcode
  • bloodlinesfixed
  • anotherbugfix
  • Subemperadormaxi
  • subn1colas
  • tigretv2sub
  • tigrehaveyen
  • defild
  • subtofrangoforchikara
  • Lastyearcode750k
  • 5000chikara
  • sub2kelvin
  • tigre250k
  • VexoStream
  • thankseveryonefor1mlikeweloveyou
  • gggames50k
  • dwaxinstream
  • merrychristmas
  • GoodByeBugs
  • rename
  • 10kfollowers
  • 20kblockzone
  • 700klikes
  • emilioglad30k
  • 650klikes
  • oneyear500m
  • bloodlinesfixed
  • 600kamazing
  • bloodlinefixes
  • fav75
  • frango2sub
  • twitter5k

Anime Fighting Simulator codes - two Roblox anime characters in an epic battle

What are Anime Fighting Simulator codes?

Anime Fighting Simulator codes are free gifts given out by BlockZone, usually when the game reaches a certain number of likes, or a social media target. These codes contain chikara shards and yen, which are both useful in Anime Fighting Simulator.

How do I redeem Anime Fighting Simulator codes?

To redeem your codes, just follow these instructions:

  • Open Anime Fighting Simulator
  • Tap the bird-shaped Twitter symbol in the bottom left
  • Enter your Anime Fighting Simulator code in the box and the game will tell you if it’s valid or not
  • Enjoy your in-game rewards!

How do I get more Anime Fighting Simulator codes?

The best way to find the most recent Anime Fighting Simulator codes is to join the BlockZone Discord. You can also follow BlockZone on Twitter, as it sometimes posts codes there, too. But the best method is to keep checking our list, as we’ll add new codes when they become available.

If you’re looking for that other great Roblox experience, then check our Anime Fighters codes and Anime World Tower Defense codes.

Connor is a writer and pop-culture fiend with experience writing for Wargamer and The Digital Fix. When he’s not crafting Marvel Snap decks, you can find him solving puzzles in Candy Crush, summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, or hunting down fresh Roblox codes. Since arriving at Pocket Tactics, he’s been to Japan to cover the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS, while also writing plenty of reviews of the latest Nintendo games. His expert gaming opinion is that Stardew Valley is still the only farming game worth playing in the year 2023.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.