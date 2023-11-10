Kingdom Hearts Sora personality, age, and more

Kingdom Hearts’ Sora is the main protagonist of the beloved KH games. With his iconic spiky hair, optimistic attitude, and unending loyalty, this powerful keyblade wielder has been sealing hearts and making friends for over a decade now, so let’s take a look at his personality, appearance, age, and more.

Right, let’s get down to the simple and clean facts, as we dive headfirst into our Kingdom Hearts Sora guide.

Who is Kingdom Hearts’ Sora?

Introduced in 2002 in the first Kingdom Hearts game, Sora is the protagonist of the series. With his friends, he sets off to see other worlds, before mysterious machinations separate them and he must find his way back by channel hopping through a carousel of Disney properties.

Tetsuya Nomura designed Sora, and he loves to put belts, chains, and other paraphernalia on his characters. In fact, Nomura did it more when people made fun of him for his proclivity. “I’m not the type of person that would shrink down when people tease me about it. I’m gonna fight back!” he said in an interview with The Mirror.

“I’m gonna go back at it and do it more. So, if people egg me on saying ‘oh, Kingdom Hearts III is delayed’ well, I might even delay it further!” What a magical man. Given that proclivity, Sora has a surprisingly understated design, with his big clown pants and spiky hair. Still, he has that same quirky Nomura magic.

Kingdom Hearts Sora’s personality

Sora is essentially a manifestation of ‘goodness’ throughout most of the games. While he does have his struggles at times, his upbeat, loyal, and optimistic viewpoint is a key defining feature of his personality. He’s very kind and loving, finding it easy to make friends across his journey, and he always does what he believes is right, even if it puts him at risk.

However, we also get to see other sides to Sora. He can sometimes be a bit cheeky, and is very playful. Before he embarks of his life-changing adventure, he loves relaxing with his friends and playing games on the beach – and Kingdom Hearts’ Kairi also alludes to the fact that he can be a bit of a lazy daydreamer at times.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Sora’s appearance

In Kingdom Hearts 4, Sora looks super realistic (as you can see in the video above), which a lot of people find odd. But, a lot of people also said it’s likely to do with the labyrinthine KH lore, and they were right. Here’s Nomura’s explanation, taken from an interview with Famitsu and translated by VGC:

“From Sora’s perspective, Quadratum is an underworld, a fictional world that is different from reality. But from the point of view of the inhabitants on the Quadratum side, the world of Quadratum is reality, and the world where Sora and the others were is the other side, the fictional world.” So, that’s why Sora looks so realistic.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Sora’s age

We don’t know for certain how old Sora is in Kingdom Hearts 4. Sora is 14 in KH1, 15 in KH2, and 16 in KH3, so we predict that he’s 17 in KH4, but we cannot confirm that.

As above, Sora is in Quadratum, and who knows how that’s affected him – other than making him look super realistic. Maybe time moves faster there? Or slower? There’s no way of knowing.

Kingdom Hearts Sora voice actor

Kingdom Hearts’ Sora is voiced by Miyu Irino in Japanese, famous for his work on Spirited Away as Haku. In English, Sora’s voice actor is Haley Joel Osment, who appeared in Forrest Gump and The Sixth Sense as a child.

Both actors have struggled to maintain Sora’s young voice as they’ve grown older. In an interview with USgamer, Haley Joel Osment said, “I started this when I was 12, and my voice had started to change and everything. So learning how to manipulate that and keep the voice sounding young while still preserving the range of emotions that Sora had; that was a unique challenge.”

Kingdom Hearts Sora Keyblades

Sora’s main Keyblade is the Kingdom Key, but you can pick up many unique blades as you progress through the game, from the kooky Crabclaw you find in Atlantica to the clunky Metal Chocobo found in Olympus Coliseum. Make sure you check out our Kingdom Hearts Keyblade guide to learn more about them all.

Kingdom Hearts Sora amiibo

During the Nintendo Direct in September, 2023, Nintendo announced that we’re getting a Kingdom Hearts Sora amiibo based on his appearance in Super Smash Bros. We don’t have a release date yet, but we presume that we’ll see him sometime in 2024 – so keep your eyes peeled!

