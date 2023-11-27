Kingdom Hearts Kairi appearances, keyblades, and more

Though there are many important characters across the games, Kingdom Hearts’ Kairi is a primary driving force in the main narrative, and acts as the glue that holds the three original friends from Destiny Islands together. This kind, brave, and caring young woman is not only a Princess of Heart, but also a kickass keyblade wielder, who will stop at nothing to keep her friends safe. So let’s take a closer look at KH Kairi‘s personality, Keyblade, age, and more.

Who is Kingdom Hearts Kairi?

Kairi is one of the original main characters of the Kingdom Hearts games, alongside Sora and Riku. Originally from Radiant Garden, Kairi moved to Destiny Islands as a young girl. She grew up alongside Riku and Sora, forming a firm friendship with them. This friendship goes through multiple tests throughout the games, as the three find themselves treading very different yet intertwined paths.

Kairi emits an aura of pure light, and is one of the seven Princesses of Heart alongside the likes of Jasmine from Aladdin, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, which draws the attention of the Heartless, the Darkness, and the Unversed, often putting her in peril’s way. As a young child she meets Kingdom Hearts’ Aqua and touches her Keyblade, unknowingly performing a Keyblade Inheritance Ceremony which later leads to her becoming a Keyblade wielder, too.

What is Kingdom Hearts Kairi’s personality?

As a Princess of Heart, Kairi is a maiden with a heart of pure light, devoid of darkness. As such, she’s extremely kind-hearted, caring, and brave, and has a deep sense of loyalty and love for her friends. Kairi is determined and courageous, never hesitating to put herself in harm’s way in order to save others, and she shows herself to be extremely upbeat and charismatic, making friends everywhere she goes.

Beyond this, she also displays a fear of change and a sense of anxiety at instability. While Sora and Riku are always eager to go out and explore other worlds, she appears to prefer the idea of staying safely on Destiny Islands, enjoying those long summer days with her best friends. However, she’s always willing to embrace whatever challenges she faces and continues to be a pure and good person despite all the hardships she goes through.

How old is Kairi in Kingdom Hearts?

Kairi’s age changes throughout the games. She’s four years old during the events of Birth by Sleep, 14 at the start of the first Kingdom Hearts game, 15 in Kingdom Hearts II, Dream Drop Distance, and Kingdom Hearts III, and 16 during Re: Mind and Melody of Memory.

We’re not sure if she’s going to be in Kingdom Hearts IV just yet, but we think it’s very likely – and, if she is, she’ll probably be aged up again to fit with Sora and Riku.

What is Kairi’s Keyblade called?

In Kingdom Hearts II, Riku gives Kairi the Destiny’s Embrace Keyblade in The World That Never Was so she can aid in fighting the swarm of Heartless that are attacking Sora. From here, Destiny’s Embrace becomes Kairi’s default Keyblade, though you can also unlock it for Aqua in Birth By Sleep.

The design of Destiny’s Embrace is befitting of Kairi’s personality, with a beautiful, ornate handle, flowers adorning its teeth, and a Paopu keychain hanging from it. In combat, Destiny’s Embrace is a short-ranged Keyblade with balanced strength and magic stats.

Kingdom Hearts Kairi games

As one of the main, original protagonists, Kairi appears in most of the Kingdom Hearts games, and also plays a part in the lore between and beyond the games themselves. Here are all the games that Kairi appears in.

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep

Kingdom Hearts

Kingdom Hearts Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

Kingdom Hearts II

Kingdom Hearts: Coded

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

Who is Kingdom Hearts Kairi’s voice actor?

Kairi has multiple English voice actors across the games. In the English version of Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, and Birth by Sleep, Hayden Panettiere plays Kairi, with Alyson Stoner picking up the mantle in the English versions of all other games in the series. Ariel Winter voices the young version of Kairi.

In the Japanese versions of the games, Risa Uchida provides the voice for Kairi, while Sumire Morohoshi voices young Kairi.

That's all we've got on Kingdom Hearts' Kairi for now.