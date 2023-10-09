Our Last Pirates codes offer a bunch of great goodies for you to snap up in this popular, One Piece-inspired Roblox game. We update this guide regularly so, with heaps of beli, stat resets, LP, and more up for grabs, you should make sure you check back from time to time to redeem them all.
Here are the new Last Pirates codes:
- FixBug – stat reset
- KongPoop – stat reset
- bleak – 50k beli
- NewWorld – stat reset
- BigUpdate – five LP (you need to be level 300)
Expired codes:
- 10CandyCane
- FreeCandy
- SmolEsan
- XIEXIE
- 10MVisits
- DIW_TW
- 3MVisits
- NEOGAMING
- MIUMA
- OatCasterCh
- JZ GAMMING
- MAOKUMA
- KINGNONKD
- WHITEKUNG
- UPDATE!!
- Rosaki
- snowman
- Bisentov2
- Yoru
- Saber
- Katana
- Bisento
- Vezxter
- Cathunt
- 10KVisit
- 25KVisit
- UPDATE3
- HxW
What are Last Pirates codes?
Last Pirates codes often provide you with extra cash you can spend in-game. Unfortunately, we don’t have a code release schedule, but they are often released when the game receives a new update
How do I redeem Last Pirates codes?
If you’re having trouble redeeming a Last Pirates code, we’re here to help. Follow our easy instructions below.
- Open Last Pirates
- Press the codes button at the bottom of the screen
- Type in your code
- Push enter on your keyboard
- Enjoy your wallet full of cash
