Our Last Pirates codes offer a bunch of great goodies for you to snap up in this popular, One Piece-inspired Roblox game. We update this guide regularly so, with heaps of beli, stat resets, LP, and more up for grabs, you should make sure you check back from time to time to redeem them all.

For those of you who love all things One Piece, you may be interested in our King Piece codes, Grand Piece Online codes, and One Piece Millennium 3 codes lists. We also have a list of all the latest Roblox promo codes. Just in case you enjoy other popular Roblox anime games, we also have Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes and Your Bizarre Adventure codes lists.

Here are the new Last Pirates codes:

FixBug – stat reset

– stat reset KongPoop – stat reset

– stat reset bleak – 50k beli

– 50k beli NewWorld – stat reset

– stat reset BigUpdate – five LP (you need to be level 300)

Expired codes:

10CandyCane

FreeCandy

SmolEsan

XIEXIE

10MVisits

DIW_TW

3MVisits

NEOGAMING

MIUMA

OatCasterCh

JZ GAMMING

MAOKUMA

KINGNONKD

WHITEKUNG

UPDATE!!

Rosaki

snowman

Bisentov2

Yoru

Saber

Katana

Bisento

Vezxter

Cathunt

10KVisit

25KVisit

UPDATE3

HxW

What are Last Pirates codes?

Last Pirates codes often provide you with extra cash you can spend in-game. Unfortunately, we don’t have a code release schedule, but they are often released when the game receives a new update

How do I redeem Last Pirates codes?

If you’re having trouble redeeming a Last Pirates code, we’re here to help. Follow our easy instructions below.

Open Last Pirates

Press the codes button at the bottom of the screen

Type in your code

Push enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your wallet full of cash

If it’s now time to spread your wings and try a less blocky game, we recommend checking out our Coin Master free spins links and Genshin Impact codes list.