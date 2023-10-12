Without Legend Piece codes, you’re going to have a hard time cruising and crusading the seas like a true pirate king. In this One Piece-inspired title, you need all the plundered booty you can get your hands on to buy bigger boats, access incredible powers, and most of all, keep the scurvy at bay. That’s where we come in, with our comprehensive list of all the freebies you need for a successful voyage.
Here are the latest Legend Piece codes
Active codes:
- SecondSea – five gems
- SorryForMobile – three gems
- Updateeeee – five race spins
- 10MVISITS – free rewards
- Legend – three gems
- NewWorld – three gems
Expired codes:
- Dragon
- 10MVISITS
- Update2Part1
- Race
- Legend
- Boost
- Beta
- 50KVISITS
- 100KVISITS
- 500KVISITS
- Dough
- Donut
- 30KVISIT
- 20KVISIT
- 10KVISIT
- Welcome
- Boost
- 5MVISITS
- Dark
- ImSorryForShutdown1
- DontUseCheat
- SorryForReset!
What are Legend Piece codes?
You can use Legend Piece codes to gain access to free in-game goodies that would otherwise cost you Robux. Developers tend to frequently update their experiences with new codes to keep players invested in their games, so bookmark this page and check back for all the freshest updates.
How do I redeem Legend Piece codes?
You can redeem your Legend Piece codes by following these simple steps.
- Open Legend Piece in Roblox
- Select the menu on the left side of the screen
- Press the code option
- Paste in your code
- Hit submit
- Enjoy your freebies!
There you have it, all you need to know to get some goodies with Legend Piece codes.