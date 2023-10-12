Without Legend Piece codes, you’re going to have a hard time cruising and crusading the seas like a true pirate king. In this One Piece-inspired title, you need all the plundered booty you can get your hands on to buy bigger boats, access incredible powers, and most of all, keep the scurvy at bay. That’s where we come in, with our comprehensive list of all the freebies you need for a successful voyage.

For more freebies in anime-inspired titles, check out our Blox Fruits codes, Shindo Life codes, Anime Dimensions codes, Slayers Unleashed codes, and Reaper 2 codes. Or, if you’re looking for the real deal outside a Roblox experience, buckle down for our list of the best One Piece games on Switch and mobile.

Here are the latest Legend Piece codes

Active codes:

SecondSea – five gems

– five gems SorryForMobile – three gems

– three gems Updateeeee – five race spins

– five race spins 10MVISITS – free rewards

– free rewards Legend – three gems

– three gems SecondSea – five gems

– five gems NewWorld – three gems

Expired codes:

Dragon

10MVISITS

Update2Part1

Race

Legend

Boost

Beta

50KVISITS

100KVISITS

500KVISITS

Dough

Donut

30KVISIT

20KVISIT

10KVISIT

Welcome

Boost

5MVISITS

Dark

ImSorryForShutdown1

DontUseCheat

SorryForReset!

Razer Kishi Razer Kishi Razer $99.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

What are Legend Piece codes?

You can use Legend Piece codes to gain access to free in-game goodies that would otherwise cost you Robux. Developers tend to frequently update their experiences with new codes to keep players invested in their games, so bookmark this page and check back for all the freshest updates.

How do I redeem Legend Piece codes?

You can redeem your Legend Piece codes by following these simple steps.

Open Legend Piece in Roblox

Select the menu on the left side of the screen

Press the code option

Paste in your code

Hit submit

Enjoy your freebies!

There you have it, all you need to know to get some goodies with Legend Piece codes. For more swashbuckling adventures across the high seas, check out our picks for the best pirate games on Switch and mobile.