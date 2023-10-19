Anime Dimensions codes October 2023

For those of you who are looking for an easy way to pick up some extra gems or boosts, our Anime Dimensions codes list is here to help. We will update this guide whenever we manage to track down a new code and will remove any expired ones as soon as possible to save you some time.

Here are all of the new Anime Dimensions codes:

DARK – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts (new!)

– 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts (new!) DOMI1N7A7TOR – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts (new!)

– 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts (new!) LU1CK7Y6 – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts

– 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts 17IDOL5 – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts

– 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts IJO74TO – 100 gems and free boosts

– 100 gems and free boosts N17OJO3 – 100 gems and free boosts

– 100 gems and free boosts MAT1SU7R2I – 100 gems and free boosts

Expired codes:

DEVIL

BILLION

C17OSMIC0

1Y5ZENS3

C1URS52ED

S1CARL67ET

CR1MS6O8NT

1BAK7UBR10

KU16NAI9

MAGICA

STAR

1TOR65RO

A166KANE

ESPER163

U16TA4

1PRIES4TESS8

2YEARS

MIST

LOVE

16RE1D

YOR60

15VI9O

1TEN6GU2

WO1R58LD

1TO57NJURO

1WA5TE6R

HUNDRED

WANO

1S5LAYER5

1BATT5LE4

PO1CHIT42

1CHA4INS3AW

1J4I4N

CONTR14OL6

1FIE45ND

K14IN7G

BANKAI

HA1T50SU

SA1G5E1

1AL4TE9R

WORLD

SUN

CHAINSAW

CHAINSAW2

RED139

NEWYEAR

ULTRA

1N40OMI

GIFT

700M

1OB38I

HALLOWEEN

MU1G4E1TSU

M1OC3H0I

TOB1U35

SH133LD

AK1U3MA4

BA131KUBRO

BEAST

1CY3BO2RG

SEASON2

B1EA3S6T

13SH7RINE

oneyear

PETS

11BESTB8OY

H11ANA9

ITABO120RI

SOUND

MO1N21KE

M1EGU2ESTS2U

ALTER123

REAP1E24R

CRI125MSON

How do I redeem Anime Dimensions codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming an Anime Dimensions code.

Open Anime Dimensions

Press the Twitter icon

Type in your code

Push go

Enjoy the free gems and boosts!

What are Anime Dimensions codes?

The game’s developer releases Anime Dimensions codes to give you lots of free stuff, including gems, tokens, and free boosts to help you out in-game.

