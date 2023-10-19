Anime Dimensions codes October 2023

October 19, 2023: We added new Anime Dimensions codes to our list
For those of you who are looking for an easy way to pick up some extra gems or boosts, our Anime Dimensions codes list is here to help. We will update this guide whenever we manage to track down a new code and will remove any expired ones as soon as possible to save you some time.
Roblox is full of fun games! We recommend taking a look at our lists full of All Star Tower Defense codes, Anime Fruit Simulator codes, King Legacy codes, and Shindo Life codes when you want to try out something new. If those games don’t interest you, head on over to our list of the best Roblox games you play right now.
Here are all of the new Anime Dimensions codes:
- DARK – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts (new!)
- DOMI1N7A7TOR – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts (new!)
- LU1CK7Y6 – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts
- 17IDOL5 – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, and free boosts
- IJO74TO – 100 gems and free boosts
- N17OJO3 – 100 gems and free boosts
- MAT1SU7R2I – 100 gems and free boosts
Expired codes:
- DEVIL
- BILLION
- C17OSMIC0
- 1Y5ZENS3
- C1URS52ED
- S1CARL67ET
- CR1MS6O8NT
- 1BAK7UBR10
- KU16NAI9
- MAGICA
- STAR
- 1TOR65RO
- A166KANE
- ESPER163
- U16TA4
- 1PRIES4TESS8
- 2YEARS
- MIST
- LOVE
- 16RE1D
- YOR60
- 15VI9O
- 1TEN6GU2
- WO1R58LD
- 1TO57NJURO
- 1WA5TE6R
- HUNDRED
- WANO
- 1S5LAYER5
- 1BATT5LE4
- PO1CHIT42
- 1CHA4INS3AW
- 1J4I4N
- CONTR14OL6
- 1FIE45ND
- K14IN7G
- BANKAI
- HA1T50SU
- SA1G5E1
- 1AL4TE9R
- WORLD
- SUN
- CHAINSAW
- CHAINSAW2
- RED139
- NEWYEAR
- ULTRA
- 1N40OMI
- GIFT
- 700M
- 1OB38I
- HALLOWEEN
- MU1G4E1TSU
- M1OC3H0I
- TOB1U35
- SH133LD
- AK1U3MA4
- BA131KUBRO
- BEAST
- 1CY3BO2RG
- SEASON2
- B1EA3S6T
- 13SH7RINE
- oneyear
- PETS
- 11BESTB8OY
- H11ANA9
- ITABO120RI
- SOUND
- MO1N21KE
- M1EGU2ESTS2U
- ALTER123
- REAP1E24R
- CRI125MSON
How do I redeem Anime Dimensions codes?
Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming an Anime Dimensions code.
- Open Anime Dimensions
- Press the Twitter icon
- Type in your code
- Push go
- Enjoy the free gems and boosts!
What are Anime Dimensions codes?
The game’s developer releases Anime Dimensions codes to give you lots of free stuff, including gems, tokens, and free boosts to help you out in-game.
When you need a break from Roblox, feel free to take a gander at our Coin Master free spins links and Genshin Impact codes list.