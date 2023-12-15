Love and Deepspace closed beta opens the doors to romance

Holly Alice

Love and Deepspace 

If you’re itching to try an upcoming immersive sci-fi otome game, then good news – a Love and Deepspace closed beta test goes live very soon in certain territories. What’s better than fighting side by side with a love interest – or two?

The beta test starts on December 15, at 11:00 (UTC+8), and runs through to December 21, at 23:59 (UTC+8), giving you a good few days to meet your potential new romances. The beta is open to players in Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, and Indonesia.

Announced in November, Love and Deepspace is the next foray into the Mr. Love franchise and introduces us to a mix of a sci-fi adventure and a 3D dating game, where three eligible bachelors await our attention. Not only are you here to court a new person, but you need to fight the oncoming Wanderers, threatening your very existence. That’s where the deepspace bit comes in.

The three dashing dudes are Xavier, a Deepspace hunter, Zayne, a cardiac surgeon, and Rafayel the artist. Regardless of their day jobs, they’re all here to lend a hand in Love and Deepspace’s intriguing story… and give you a hand to hold along the way.

YouTube Thumbnail

In case you missed it, Love and Deepspace pre-registration is open now, for all you eager potential players to get all the info as soon as it drops. You can register on both the App Store and Google Play, and snag some exclusive rewards for doing so, including an in-game title.

Love and Deepspace releases worldwide in 2024, and when we know more, we’ll update you right here. In the meantime, check out the best mobile games out there right now, and grab the new Genshin Impact codes.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.