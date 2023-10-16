Lumber Legends Simulator codes October 2023

If you need Roblox Lumber Legends Simulator codes we’re here to help. We’re more used to chopping cheese than trees, but the virtual world of Roblox truly lets us live out our fantasies. I like to imagine myself in the Canadian wilderness, starting a new life, alone with my thoughts, and far away from the hustle and bustle of cities – like Wolverine, or Dexter. Anyway Roblox yeah, enjoy the codes.

Before we take a big swing with our axe of knowledge to bring down this beautiful guide and turn that hardwood into smooth planks of information, be sure to check out the rest of the amazing trees (guides) in our forest (website). We have guides covering Yeet a Friend codes, World of Power codes, Push Simulator codes, Mushroom Race codes, and if you want to use those axes for fighting instead of lumbering, then check out our Brawlhalla codes as well.

Lumber Legends Simulator codes

Active codes:

2klikes – double xp potion (new!)

– double xp potion (new!) 25kthumbs – 25k coins

– 25k coins PlanetMilo – 25k coins

– 25k coins J4p6bvgnrg – 25k coins

– 25k coins 10kthumbsup – 25k coins

– 25k coins 5kgroup – 25k coins

– 25k coins duno25 – 25k coins

– 25k coins legend2020 – 25k coins

– 25k coins Fireville2020 – 30k coins

– 30k coins oGVexx25 – 25k coins

– 25k coins thegang2020 – 25k coins

Expired codes:

There are no expired Lumber Legends Simulator codes.

What are Lumber Legends Simulator codes?

Lumber Legends Simulator codes are a specific set of numbers and letters you input into the Roblox game to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses. Developer Quick Games! releases codes to coincide with new updates, events, and holidays. If you want to keep up to date, bookmark this page and check back, as we regularly check for new codes so you don’t have to.

How do I redeem Lumber Legends Simulator codes?

It’s easy to redeem Lumber Legends Simulator codes, just follow these easy steps:

Fire up Roblox

Open Lumber Legends Simulator

Tap the code button on the bottom right of the screen

Input your code and hit enter to redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

Well there you have it, Roblox fans, that’s all the Lumber Legends Simulator codes we have for today. However, if you need even more great Roblox guides, then be sure to check out our articles covering Max Speed codes and Untitled Attack on Titan codes next.