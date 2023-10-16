Lumber Legends Simulator codes October 2023

Our Roblox Lumber Legends Simulator codes guide is here to help you fell that fearsome foliage, and add a sprinkle of good luck to your woodchuck journey.

October 16, 2023: We updated this guide after checking for the latest Lumber Legends Simulator codes

If you need Roblox Lumber Legends Simulator codes we’re here to help. We’re more used to chopping cheese than trees, but the virtual world of Roblox truly lets us live out our fantasies. I like to imagine myself in the Canadian wilderness, starting a new life, alone with my thoughts, and far away from the hustle and bustle of cities – like Wolverine, or Dexter. Anyway Roblox yeah, enjoy the codes.

Lumber Legends Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • 2klikes – double xp potion (new!)
  • 25kthumbs – 25k coins
  • PlanetMilo – 25k coins
  • J4p6bvgnrg – 25k coins
  • 10kthumbsup – 25k coins
  • 5kgroup – 25k coins
  • duno25 – 25k coins
  • legend2020 – 25k coins
  • Fireville2020 – 30k coins
  • oGVexx25 – 25k coins
  • thegang2020 – 25k coins

Expired codes:

There are no expired Lumber Legends Simulator codes.

What are Lumber Legends Simulator codes?

Lumber Legends Simulator codes are a specific set of numbers and letters you input into the Roblox game to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses. Developer Quick Games! releases codes to coincide with new updates, events, and holidays. If you want to keep up to date, bookmark this page and check back, as we regularly check for new codes so you don’t have to.

How do I redeem Lumber Legends Simulator codes?

It’s easy to redeem Lumber Legends Simulator codes, just follow these easy steps:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Open Lumber Legends Simulator
  • Tap the code button on the bottom right of the screen
  • Input your code and hit enter to redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!
