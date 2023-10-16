Mushroom Race codes October 2023

If you need Roblox Mushroom Race codes you’re in the right place, as our fun guide covers everything from stalk to cap to help you in this fungus-focused frolic. Grab a mushroom and bounce your way through this brilliant Roblox title, racing around on fungi and never getting spored. We’ve saved you the truffle of searching the internet and sifted through all the shiitake to give you the best of the bunch.

Mushroom Race codes

Active codes:

freecode2023 – win potion (new!)

– win potion (new!) ytbunnys – YT bunnys pet (new!)

– YT bunnys pet (new!) NEWSKIN4 – mango mushroom

– mango mushroom ILOVEDRAGONS – win potion

– win potion magicupdate – win potion

– win potion neww2 – win potion

– win potion RELEASE – free pet

– free pet YTME1456 – bunny pet

– bunny pet YTMR289 – dragon pet

Expired codes:

Currently, there are no expired Mushroom Race codes.

What are Mushroom Race codes?

Mushroom Race codes are specific sets of letters and numbers you can input into the game to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses. Developer xFrozen Obbys releases codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays. To stay up to date, bookmark this page and check back regularly as we update this guide whenever new codes appear.

How do I redeem Mushroom Race codes?

It’s easy to redeem Mushroom Race codes, just follow these simple steps:

Open up Roblox

Fire up Mushroom Race

Click the Twitter icon on the left labeled codes

Enter one of the codes

Hit verify to redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

Alright fungi folks, that's all the Mushroom Race codes we have for today.