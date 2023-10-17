Brawlhalla codes October 2023

If you’re on the hunt for Brawlhalla codes, we’re ready to deliver a swift kick of knowledge to your brains. Get ahead in this fantastic 2D fighter today.

Brawlhalla codes: promotional art for Brawlhalla shows several of the characters packed into the frame, celebrating with party poppers
Nathan Ellingsworth's Avatar

Published:

Brawlhalla

October 17, 2023: We have updated this guide after checking for the latest Brawlhalla codes

Our Brawlhalla codes guide is here to add some power to your punch! The exciting 2D fighter is overflowing with fun characters to play with and several crossovers with beloved franchises. Play as one of over 50 different Legends, battle your friends in up to eight-player matches, and whatever you do, use our codes to stay ahead of the competition.

Before we launch an information attack right at you, check out the rest of our excellent guides for your favorite Switch and mobile games. Our content includes articles covering Mighty Doom codes, Kage Tycoon codes, Yeet a Friend codes, Avatar Generations codes, Untitled Attack on Titan codes, Hoop Simulator codes, and more. Plus, we update our Dice Dreams free rolls guide every day to bring you all the latest updates.

Brawlhalla codes

Active codes:

  • GQTG6J-BB8CJZ – Prime Gaming iron legion bundle (new!)
  • P97TJ9-Z521XV – mysterious stranger bundle
  • X1RHS4-9GF2KB – Space dogfighter bundle

Expired codes:

  • XN1RRJ-Q8PJVX
  • 5XGHWJ-5JCNS1
  • 408J7W-RZAW18
  • 5XYGQH-H0S21H

What are Brawlhalla codes?

Brawlhalla codes are a specific set of numbers and letters you can use to unlock exclusive rewards within the game. Developer Blue Mammoth Games releases codes occasionally to promote the title or to coincide with events, updates, or holidays. We check for these regularly, so bookmark this page and head back to find all the latest codes.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I redeem Brawlhalla codes?

It’s easy to redeem Brawlhalla codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • Open up Brawhalla
  • Head to the ‘store’ section
  • Click on the cog in the bottom right corner
  • Click on redeem code
  • Input your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Alright, brawlers, that’s all the Brawlhalla codes we have for today, but check back soon for even more. For now, be sure to check out our huge articles covering the latest Roblox promo codes and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes.

Nate is a Pokémon obsessed Nintendo historian, old enough to remember the original grey Game Boy and he’s probably played every Nintendo game you can think of. While he adores Zelda, Mario, and RPGs, he also loves to highlight indie games and has a soft spot for a good soundtrack. With words in TheGamer, Nintendo Life, Lock On, and plenty of Nintendo magazines, he’s always out to bring you the best news and guides on Pokémon and Switch games. That’s when he isn’t collecting amiibo, shiny Pokémon, or building a competitive team.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.