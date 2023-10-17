Brawlhalla codes October 2023

Our Brawlhalla codes guide is here to add some power to your punch! The exciting 2D fighter is overflowing with fun characters to play with and several crossovers with beloved franchises. Play as one of over 50 different Legends, battle your friends in up to eight-player matches, and whatever you do, use our codes to stay ahead of the competition.

Brawlhalla codes

Active codes:

GQTG6J-BB8CJZ – Prime Gaming iron legion bundle (new!)

– Prime Gaming iron legion bundle (new!) P97TJ9-Z521XV – mysterious stranger bundle

– mysterious stranger bundle X1RHS4-9GF2KB – Space dogfighter bundle

Expired codes:

XN1RRJ-Q8PJVX

5XGHWJ-5JCNS1

408J7W-RZAW18

5XYGQH-H0S21H

What are Brawlhalla codes?

Brawlhalla codes are a specific set of numbers and letters you can use to unlock exclusive rewards within the game. Developer Blue Mammoth Games releases codes occasionally to promote the title or to coincide with events, updates, or holidays. We check for these regularly, so bookmark this page and head back to find all the latest codes.

How do I redeem Brawlhalla codes?

It’s easy to redeem Brawlhalla codes, just follow these simple steps:

Open up Brawhalla

Head to the ‘store’ section

Click on the cog in the bottom right corner

Click on redeem code

Input your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

