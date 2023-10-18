The Marvel Snap anniversary event promises some super celebrations

Wolverine, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and the rest of the gang are all ready to party hard, with the first Marvel Snap anniversary celebrations just around the corner. As we’ve come to expect from anniversary events like this, you can look forward to picking up some exciting in-game rewards over the next couple of weeks, including credits, boosters, and a yet-to-be-determined variant.

We’re not sure exactly what variant is on the table yet as Marvel Snap is putting it to a vote, with the community deciding between Human Torch, Shang-Chi, and Ghost Rider. Voting is open from October 18-20, so be sure to take part to try and make sure your favorite of the three ends up in your inbox as a free gift. Whichever one wins, we’ve got plenty of Marvel Snap decks you can fit your new variant into.

Twitch Drops are also returning for the Marvel Snap anniversary celebrations, with a new Shocker variant card, avatar, and some boosters to enhance the quality of your variant all available from October 18-31. Speaking of boosters, Fogwell’s Gym returns as a featured location for 24 hours on October 18, offering you the chance to double the boosters you pick up from ladder matches.

In terms of log-in rewards, which require nothing more than opening the app and checking your inbox, you can look forward to a plethora of freebies from October 18-23. Second Dinner is being pretty generous with this list of gifts, including 65 Shocker boosters to use on your variant, 300 gold, 500 credits, and more.

Denizens of Twitch will remember that six months ago, Marvel Snap Chief Development Officer Ben Brode went head-to-head against popular streamer Shroud and lost. Well, he’s back for a rematch on Shroud’s Twitch channel on October 19 at 16:00 PT/October 20 at midnight BST so make sure you set your alarms.

With that, you’re up to date on the upcoming Marvel Snap anniversary event. If you’re more of a Roblox fan than you are superhero card games, be sure to check out our guides to Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes. The latter includes Haze Piece codes, Blade Ball codes, and plenty more.