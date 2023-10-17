Minecraft end portal – how to find and build an end portal

It might feel like you can play Minecraft forever without completing it, but with this Minecraft end portal guide, we’re going to break down how you can actually unlock one of the end-game areas, and battle against the fearsome Ender Dragon. You’re gonna need some serious resources for this portal, so get stocking up. Getting to the end-game is one thing, but you’ll need a stack of weapons and some skill to actually defeat the great beast. While the boss is one thing, even getting the resources to build the portal is quite a chore, so don’t worry builders, we’re here to help.

Here’s our guide to the Minecraft end portal.

What is the Minecraft end portal?

The Minecraft end portal is how you gain access to The End, and the Ender Dragon. In survival, this is a case of finding a Stronghold and activating it. Then in creative, you craft the end portal out of very specific materials.

How do I find the Minecraft end portal in survival mode?

The Minecraft end portal is found within an area called The Stronghold, and finding one is much easier if you craft several Eye of Enders. These items are essential to activating the end portal but also guide you to the nearest stronghold and end portal when you use them in the wild. When using an Eye of Ender normally, it takes off in the direction of the nearest stronghold, guiding you to the end portal. Once close enough, the Eye starts to move towards a spot in the ground. Dig down to find a Stronghold, and somewhere in here is the portal.

To craft an Eye of Ender you need two items, Ender Pearls and blaze powder. Ender Pearls are occasionally found when killing Ender Men, which spawn at night. Blaze powder is made from blaze rods, which are dropped by the enemy known as Blazes in the Nether Fortress, which can be found in The Nether. To craft Eye of Ender, place the blaze powder in the bottom middle square of the crafting table, and the ender pearl in the middle square. Bingo, you’ve made an eye!

How do I activate the Minecraft end portal?

When you have found your portal, it’s as simple as placing twelve Eye of Enders in the slots available. There’s a slim chance that one or more slots may already have an Eye of Ender inserted, but the chance is minuscule. It’s best to bring more than enough to input them in the portal, and to guide you to it. Once you have found it and placed all twelve eyes, the portal to The End opens.

How do I build a Minecraft end portal?

In Minecraft creative mode, it’s possible to build the entire end portal from scratch, but it can be very delicate, and go wrong because of a number of small issues. For this process, we recommend watching this detailed video from user EKGaming to get to grips with it.

