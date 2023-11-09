Heroes are one of our favourite parts of Mobile Legends, letting you change your approach to battle, but also adding a new element of personalisation to your play. But new heroes are quite expensive to get, which is where Mobile Legends diamonds come in. That’s why we’ve created a Mobile Legends diamonds guide, summing up all of the ways you can get your hands on this elusive currency, without having to break out your wallet straight away.

What are Mobile Legends diamonds?

Diamonds are a currency in Mobile Legends that you can use to unlock certain heroes. So, as you might expect, they are in pretty high demand.

You can unlock a lot of heroes using battle points, which you can earn in-game, and tickets, which you can get through the jigsaw event. If you don’t have enough tickets, you can also substitute in diamonds to complete a purchase.

Can I get free Mobile Legends diamonds?

It’s pretty hard to get diamonds in Mobile Legends since they are such a valuable currency, but there are a few ways:

Streaming: you can actually earn diamonds by streaming Mobile Legends, as players gift them to you. The gift list includes: flower – 2 diamonds, jewelry – 6 diamonds, roadster – 250 diamonds, yacht – 1000 diamonds, airplane – 5000 diamonds. This is the most viable way to get free Mobile Legends diamonds

Lucky Spin: in the 'Draw' section of the shop you can participate in the Lucky Spin, which earns you skins, but more importantly, Lucky Gem fragments that you can use to redeem a skin or a hero from the Lucky Shop, which is a good way of saving diamonds

Tournaments: though highly competitive, if you are a good enough player you can join tournaments for a chance to win diamonds, and even real money. For example, Moonton has hosted the diamond challenge tournament in the past, with a max reward of 5000 diamonds, and $1500

Buy them: you can purchase diamonds in the Mobile Legends shop for varying amounts of money. As with most free-to-play currencies, the more you buy, the more you get free as a bonus

Recharge: you can earn extra diamonds by using recharge, provided you've purchased some already

Buy Mobile Legends diamonds

Mobile Legends diamonds come at a variety of price points. Here’s what they’ll cost you:

50 diamonds (get five bonus) – $0.99 (£0.99)

250 diamonds (get 25 bonus) – $4.99 (£4.99)

500 diamonds (get 65 bonus) – $9.99 (£9.99)

1,000 diamonds (get 155 bonus) – $19.99 (£19.99)

1,500 diamonds (get 265 bonus) – $28.99 (£28.99)

2,500 diamonds (get 475 bonus) – $48.99 (£48.99)

5,000 diamonds (get 1,000 bonus) – $99.99 (£99.99)

Mobile Legends diamonds hack

While there are plenty of hacks out there for Mobile Legends diamonds, we don’t recommend that you use them. We also advise you to stay away from third-party sites selling Mobile Legends diamonds, as, though they may be cheaper, they are often obtained through illegal means, and using hacks such as these is likely to get you banned.

And that’s our Mobile Legends diamonds guide! If you want to play the game for yourself, you can download Mobile Legends on Google Play and the App Store. For more similar games, see our list of the best mobile MOBAs.