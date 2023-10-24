Mobile Legends redeem codes October 2023

Our Mobile Legends redeem codes list gathers together the newest codes so you don’t have to go looking. Make sure to claim the freebies while you can as they tend to go quick. If you do miss out though, don’t worry, as we’ll update this guide with new codes whenever we find them.

New Mobile Legends redeem codes

Here are the active Mobile Legends redeem codes:

HOLAMLBB (new players only)

(new players only) YG7ZZZ

MA7TT82229X

PX5AW52229Y

SUMMER0825

6A2AXM

VS5X65

T4XFXT

5PNU6H

7YEKK3

6DDZTC

JCCFR7

NSZTTX

MLA999

YG7ZZZ

x9v8k9hwt

imawr5hwv

qevb28hzd

1g7wk4hzc

Expired codes:

mlbbblackfriday

mlbb11megasale

MCC10BVIEWS

TOMYFRIENDS

9bx9b584m5se22cpy

MPLBRW3

HAPPYMGL2000K

4brrwp7wqp2h22cgc

QVWCDH8UBVM422BXU

NCZKYQCPCRAY22BXT

QJSV7J3NMBHH22BXV

fb7z7x7tv

90m47t7jg

030dm77jg

92vpan9p2tzh22bxv

mlbbtwitter

00NATAN00

igni

ingirumimusnocteetconsumimurigni

ingirum

consumimur

nocteet

imus

6F4ETQUNNE4S22BNV

ye5u44c34n4y22bpy

2yebqh48abzn22bkf

WeekendOffer

Keepitup

cs94cdnuz2wc22bkf

e73ew6apd4zv22b66

eqq8jm9x3eua22b6t

dte8h4aff8xs22b6t

4n4fq6nxm8pc22b6t

4thrmu7jmapw22b6t

b7udgtr2sq2r22bdc

rbp8rxewt7ph22afc

se94be2mm2dr22afc

MLBB515onBoardwithSkywee

7ztdzqz7t9e222ae3

fqvxmy6ewevc22a75

ChouGift

SelenaGift

34ws5frwwxhe229dw

playlegends

ck3bcw9rc47622abu

bewithu

iloveu

4epjdv78g3rj22a22

Avpcgec28zg2229zt

7d82zdkwy9c9229qx

vpnwf4jtgfhu229qx

rnrvxqrpawjg229qs

fastestwin

0kill0deathwin

supporthero20kills

fu5mrxm5j7xc229zv

5eqjbc423k7t229z2

francochallenge

savage

6bootswin

gzjhasdpdtnw229fw

laylasgift

thanksgiving

staysafe

34ws5frwwxhe229dw

bsnqii3b7

tfc6eb3u9nc4228tw

ffqwdcunnpjc228vj

Mobile Legends giveaways

Here we’ll provide info on ways to get more free stuff in-game:

New players: players who are new to Mobile Legends can claim seven days of login bonuses and a beginner bundle for free

players who are new to Mobile Legends can claim seven days of login bonuses and a beginner bundle for free Free chests: these chests are unlocked every four hours. Unopened chests stack to a maximum of two

these chests are unlocked every four hours. Unopened chests stack to a maximum of two Medal chests: by earning medals in matches, you get medal points which can go towards unlocking one of these chests every day

by earning medals in matches, you get medal points which can go towards unlocking one of these chests every day Achievements: by earning certain achievements you can get rewards

by earning certain achievements you can get rewards Daily quests: completing quests grants xp and daily activity bonuses, which accumulate to reward you with battle points. You can also open weekly activity chests if you earn enough xp

completing quests grants xp and daily activity bonuses, which accumulate to reward you with battle points. You can also open weekly activity chests if you earn enough xp Events: some events, such as Odette Jigsaw, are often free and grant rewards

some events, such as Odette Jigsaw, are often free and grant rewards Daily supply: this free chest can be opened in the shop once per day

this free chest can be opened in the shop once per day Weekend Benefits: by logging in on the weekend, and Monday, you can earn free hero trial cards

by logging in on the weekend, and Monday, you can earn free hero trial cards Mail: it’s always worth checking your mail in Mobile Legends, as often Moonton gives away freebies there

it's always worth checking your mail in Mobile Legends, as often Moonton gives away freebies there

What are Mobile Legends redeem codes?

Mobile Legends codes are free in-game items and currencies that you can claim. Only a certain number of people can redeem them before they expire, however, so get them while you can.

How do I redeem Mobile Legends codes?

In order to use your Mobile Legends redeem codes, you need to head to the Mobile Legends website. Here you can enter the code, your Game ID – which you can fine by tapping your player icon – and a verification code, which you can send to your in-game mailbox.

Enter the number, click redeem, and it will say success if the code is still valid. You’ll then find the items in your in-game inbox.

Where else can I get Mobile Legends redeem codes?

You can find Mobile Legends redeem codes on the official Reddit, listed on the right side of the page, or sometimes in Discord. You can also hear about giveaways by joining these groups, getting yourself a further chance to earn freebies.

And that's our code list!