Mobile Legends redeem codes October 2023

October 24, 2023: We checked for new Mobile Legends redeem codes.
Our Mobile Legends redeem codes list gathers together the newest codes so you don’t have to go looking. Make sure to claim the freebies while you can as they tend to go quick. If you do miss out though, don’t worry, as we’ll update this guide with new codes whenever we find them.
New Mobile Legends redeem codes
Here are the active Mobile Legends redeem codes:
- HOLAMLBB (new players only)
- YG7ZZZ
- MA7TT82229X
- PX5AW52229Y
- SUMMER0825
- 6A2AXM
- VS5X65
- T4XFXT
- 5PNU6H
- 7YEKK3
- 6DDZTC
- JCCFR7
- NSZTTX
- MLA999
- x9v8k9hwt
- imawr5hwv
- qevb28hzd
- 1g7wk4hzc
Expired codes:
- mlbbblackfriday
- mlbb11megasale
- MCC10BVIEWS
- TOMYFRIENDS
- 9bx9b584m5se22cpy
- MPLBRW3
- HAPPYMGL2000K
- 4brrwp7wqp2h22cgc
- QVWCDH8UBVM422BXU
- NCZKYQCPCRAY22BXT
- QJSV7J3NMBHH22BXV
- fb7z7x7tv
- 90m47t7jg
- 030dm77jg
- 92vpan9p2tzh22bxv
- mlbbtwitter
- 00NATAN00
- igni
- ingirumimusnocteetconsumimurigni
- ingirum
- consumimur
- nocteet
- imus
- 6F4ETQUNNE4S22BNV
- ye5u44c34n4y22bpy
- 2yebqh48abzn22bkf
- WeekendOffer
- Keepitup
- cs94cdnuz2wc22bkf
- e73ew6apd4zv22b66
- eqq8jm9x3eua22b6t
- dte8h4aff8xs22b6t
- 4n4fq6nxm8pc22b6t
- 4thrmu7jmapw22b6t
- b7udgtr2sq2r22bdc
- rbp8rxewt7ph22afc
- se94be2mm2dr22afc
- MLBB515onBoardwithSkywee
- 7ztdzqz7t9e222ae3
- fqvxmy6ewevc22a75
- ChouGift
- SelenaGift
- 34ws5frwwxhe229dw
- playlegends
- ck3bcw9rc47622abu
- bewithu
- iloveu
- 4epjdv78g3rj22a22
- Avpcgec28zg2229zt
- 7d82zdkwy9c9229qx
- vpnwf4jtgfhu229qx
- rnrvxqrpawjg229qs
- fastestwin
- 0kill0deathwin
- supporthero20kills
- fu5mrxm5j7xc229zv
- 5eqjbc423k7t229z2
- francochallenge
- savage
- 6bootswin
- gzjhasdpdtnw229fw
- laylasgift
- thanksgiving
- staysafe
- 34ws5frwwxhe229dw
- bsnqii3b7
- tfc6eb3u9nc4228tw
- ffqwdcunnpjc228vj
Mobile Legends giveaways
Here we’ll provide info on ways to get more free stuff in-game:
- New players: players who are new to Mobile Legends can claim seven days of login bonuses and a beginner bundle for free
- Free chests: these chests are unlocked every four hours. Unopened chests stack to a maximum of two
- Medal chests: by earning medals in matches, you get medal points which can go towards unlocking one of these chests every day
- Achievements: by earning certain achievements you can get rewards
- Daily quests: completing quests grants xp and daily activity bonuses, which accumulate to reward you with battle points. You can also open weekly activity chests if you earn enough xp
- Events: some events, such as Odette Jigsaw, are often free and grant rewards
- Daily supply: this free chest can be opened in the shop once per day
- Weekend Benefits: by logging in on the weekend, and Monday, you can earn free hero trial cards
- Mail: it’s always worth checking your mail in Mobile Legends, as often Moonton gives away freebies there
- Diamonds: we also have a Mobile Legends diamonds guide which offers advice on how to get this all-important currency in-game
What are Mobile Legends redeem codes?
Mobile Legends codes are free in-game items and currencies that you can claim. Only a certain number of people can redeem them before they expire, however, so get them while you can.
How do I redeem Mobile Legends codes?
In order to use your Mobile Legends redeem codes, you need to head to the Mobile Legends website. Here you can enter the code, your Game ID – which you can fine by tapping your player icon – and a verification code, which you can send to your in-game mailbox.
Enter the number, click redeem, and it will say success if the code is still valid. You’ll then find the items in your in-game inbox.
Where else can I get Mobile Legends redeem codes?
You can find Mobile Legends redeem codes on the official Reddit, listed on the right side of the page, or sometimes in Discord. You can also hear about giveaways by joining these groups, getting yourself a further chance to earn freebies.
And that's our code list!