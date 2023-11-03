Mobile Legends tier list – the best characters in each class

There are only a select few Mobile Legends free heroes – you’ll have to unlock the majority of them through battle points, which you’ll earn by playing the game, or using diamonds you buy from the store. Typically, new Mobile Legends heroes are stronger and more expensive, to entice you into spending your hard earned coin – but never fear; with the help of our Mobile Legends tier list, you’ll be able to select the most competitive Mobile Legends characters from each class.

We’ve chosen the best characters in each of the six classes for our Mobile Legends tier list. You’ll still need to pay attention to your team composition, but any of these Mobile Legends heroes are strong choices for solo queue – and in case they’re banned by the enemy team, we’ve given you a few strong alternatives you should consider unlocking as backup.

Now, without further ado, let’s get into the tier list.

Mobile Legends tier list by class:

Best Mobile Legends Assassin

As the name implies, the Assassin class focuses on picking off vulnerable enemies. They’re challenging to play as they tend to be fragile and require skilful execution of abilities to hunt down their prey. Their high burst damage needs to be focused on the right targets to tip the balance in your team’s favour. Check out the Mobile Legends tier list for Assassins below.

Tier Mobile Legends character S Aamon, Wukong, Ling, Saber A Yin, Yi Sun-Shin, Haybusa, Alucard, Benedetta, Hanzo, Joy, Fanny, Gusion, Karina, Harley B Kadita, Natalia, Lancelot C Selena, Helcurt D Lesley

Best Mobile Legends Fighter

Fighters are melee range characters that have a flexible, balanced skillset to offer a team. Their damage builds up over time, and they’re relatively sturdy, although not as robust as a Tank – they can be adapted to whatever your team needs situationally. Check out the Mobile Legends tier list for Fighters below.

Tier Mobile Legends character S Khaleed, Roger, Paquito, Yu Zhong A Aulus, Hayabusa, Guinevere, Chou, Gatotkaca, Jawhead, Sun, X.Borg, Zilong B Alpha, Alucard, ArguBadang, Bane, Freya, Hilda, Lapu-Lapu, Martis, Thamuz, Terizla C Barats, Balmond, Dyrroth, Julian, Kaja, Leomord, Minsitthar, Ruby, Silvanna D Aldous

Best Mobile Legends Mage

Mages are powerful spellcasters who use their abilities to dish out bursts of magic damage while also providing crowd control. They tend to be particularly squishy, and they are high-priority targets. Check out the Mobile Legends tier list for Mages below.

Tier Mobile Legends character S Valentina, Eudora, Harley, Kagura, Lylia, Pharsa A Vale, Yve, Odette, Lunox, Cecilion, Alice, Chang’e, Cyclops, Esmeralda, Gord B Aurora, Faramis, Harith, Kadita, Kimmy, Luo Yi, Selena, Valir, Zhask, Mathilda C Nana, Angela D Vexana, Diggie, Estes

Best Mobile Legends Marksman

Mobile Legends marksman heroes are high damage ranged characters – otherwise known as attack damage carries. They are very effective at pushing towers and become increasingly powerful in the late game. It’s crucial to watch your positioning as a marksman and watch out for stronger opponents in the early game, as you may not have the means to escape or retaliate yet. Check out the Mobile Legends tier list for marksmen below.

Tier Mobile Legends character S Edith, Granger, Layla, Melissa, Natan, Roger A Brody, Bruno, Lesley, Popol & Kupa, Yi Sun-Shin B Beatrix, Claude, Karrie, Moskov C Clint, Hanabi, Kimmy, Wanwan D Irithel, Miya

Best Mobile Legends Support

The role of the Support class, unsurprisingly, is to protect your fellow teammates, whether by healing them, shielding them, or preventing enemies from getting to them. Check out the Mobile Legends tier list for Support below.

Tier Mobile Legends character S Mathilda A Diggie, Lolita, Minotaur B Angela, Nana, Carmilla C Kaja, Rafaela D Estes

Best Mobile Legends Tank

Tanks are strong, aggressive initiators with a bulky health pool and a range of skills to protect their teammates and lock down enemies, though their damage is low in comparison to other Mobile Legends characters. Check out the Mobile Legends tier list for Tanks below.

Tier Mobile Legends character S Tigreal, Grock A Edith, Akai, Alice, Atlas, Esmeralda, Fredrinn, Gatotkaca, Gloo, Johnson, Lolita, Minotaur, Uranus B Balmond, Baxia, Franco, Hilda, Hylos, Khufra C Barats, Ruby D Belerick

