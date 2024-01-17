It’s chilly outside seemingly everywhere at the moment – even in our favorite games. The Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards from this brand-new event can warm us up, though, with some fierce dice-rolling fun.

Keep your winning streak going with plenty of free Monopoly Go dice.

All the Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards

Here’s a full list of every reward you can earn in this week’s Cold Snap event.

Cold Snap task level Points needed Reward One 25 Sticker pack Two 20 Seven Peg-E tokens Three 40 25 dice Four 45 Cash Five 150 90 dice Six 40 Ten Peg-E tokens Seven 50 15-minute rent frenzy Eight 55 Sticker pack Nine 65 Cash Ten 375 220 dice 11 60 15 Peg-E tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 Sticker pack 14 80 20 Peg-E tokens 15 100 10-minute cash grab 16 850 475 dice 17 100 Sticker pack 18 110 Cash 19 120 90 dice 20 115 35 Peg-E tokens 21 1.3k 700 dice 22 150 Sticker pack 23 160 Cash 24 175 55 Peg-E tokens 25 200 Cash 26 2k 900 dice 27 275 Sticker pack 28 300 Ten-minute high roller 29 325 85 Peg-E tokens 30 400 100 dice 31 1.6k Cash 32 450 150 dice 33 500 105 Peg-E tokens 34 650 Cash 35 750 Five-minute Rent wheel boost 36 4.5k 1.8k dice 37 800 125 Peg-E tokens 38 900 Cash 39 1k Sticker pack 40 1.5k Cash 41 10k 3.5k dice 42 1.6k Sticker pack 43 1.7k 20-minute high roller 44 1.8k 170 Peg-E tokens 45 7k Cash 46 2k 800 dice 47 3k Sticker pack 48 3.5k 210 Peg-E tokens 49 4k Cash 50 17k 7.5k dice and a purple sticker pack

What is the Monopoly Go Cold Snap event?

The very on-topic Cold Snap event is really easy to play. As you roll your dice and head around the board, you can pick up snowflakes on chance, community chest, and railroad tiles. These snowflakes add up as points, which unlock level after level of rewards. Remember, if you roll with a multiplier on, you’ll snap up more flakes at once.

