It’s chilly outside seemingly everywhere at the moment – even in our favorite games. The Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards from this brand-new event can warm us up, though, with some fierce dice-rolling fun.
Keep your winning streak going with plenty of free Monopoly Go dice. By the way, here’s how to find some more Monopoly Go stickers to fill your albums and how to send Monopoly Go stars to your friends inside the game.
All the Monopoly Go Cold Snap rewards
Here’s a full list of every reward you can earn in this week’s Cold Snap event.
|Cold Snap task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|25
|Sticker pack
|Two
|20
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Three
|40
|25 dice
|Four
|45
|Cash
|Five
|150
|90 dice
|Six
|40
|Ten Peg-E tokens
|Seven
|50
|15-minute rent frenzy
|Eight
|55
|Sticker pack
|Nine
|65
|Cash
|Ten
|375
|220 dice
|11
|60
|15 Peg-E tokens
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Sticker pack
|14
|80
|20 Peg-E tokens
|15
|100
|10-minute cash grab
|16
|850
|475 dice
|17
|100
|Sticker pack
|18
|110
|Cash
|19
|120
|90 dice
|20
|115
|35 Peg-E tokens
|21
|1.3k
|700 dice
|22
|150
|Sticker pack
|23
|160
|Cash
|24
|175
|55 Peg-E tokens
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2k
|900 dice
|27
|275
|Sticker pack
|28
|300
|Ten-minute high roller
|29
|325
|85 Peg-E tokens
|30
|400
|100 dice
|31
|1.6k
|Cash
|32
|450
|150 dice
|33
|500
|105 Peg-E tokens
|34
|650
|Cash
|35
|750
|Five-minute Rent wheel boost
|36
|4.5k
|1.8k dice
|37
|800
|125 Peg-E tokens
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1k
|Sticker pack
|40
|1.5k
|Cash
|41
|10k
|3.5k dice
|42
|1.6k
|Sticker pack
|43
|1.7k
|20-minute high roller
|44
|1.8k
|170 Peg-E tokens
|45
|7k
|Cash
|46
|2k
|800 dice
|47
|3k
|Sticker pack
|48
|3.5k
|210 Peg-E tokens
|49
|4k
|Cash
|50
|17k
|7.5k dice and a purple sticker pack
What is the Monopoly Go Cold Snap event?
The very on-topic Cold Snap event is really easy to play. As you roll your dice and head around the board, you can pick up snowflakes on chance, community chest, and railroad tiles. These snowflakes add up as points, which unlock level after level of rewards. Remember, if you roll with a multiplier on, you’ll snap up more flakes at once.
