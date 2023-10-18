Dice Dreams free rolls October 2023

Power up your gameplay with our Dice Dreams free rolls guide, and keep rolling, rolling, rolling those dice as you try to hit the jackpot.

Dice Dreams free rools: Key art for the game Dice Dreams shows several of the dice-based characters huddling together
Dice Dreams

Are you looking for some Dice Dreams free rolls? If you want the thrill of the casino but from the comfort of your home, this addictive mobile game lets you feel like a high-roller in Vegas while also building up your kingdom, and playing with your pals over Facebook. Rolling the dice on the magical board is a blast, but you can quickly run out of chances.

Our Dice Dreams free rolls guide keeps you up to date with all the latest links to unlock more dice rolls and tells you exactly how to redeem them. If you love mobile games and great guides, be sure to check out our other great articles, like Coin Master free spins, Free Fire redeem codes, Genshin Impact codes, Shindo Life codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes.

Let’s roll into our Dice Dreams free rolls guide.

Date Dice Dreams links
October 18, 2023 Five rolls and five trails
October 18, 2023 Attack x3
October 17, 2023 500k coins
October 17, 2023 Ten rolls
October 16, 2023 Ten rolls
October 16, 2023 Attack x3
October 15, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
October 15, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
October 14, 2023 50 rolls
October 14, 2023 2.2m coins
October 13, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
October 13, 2023 Attack x3
October 12, 2023 500k coins
October 12, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
October 11, 2023 Attack x3
October 11, 2023 500k coins
October 10, 2023 Ten rolls
October 10, 2023 500k coins
October 9, 2023 Ten rolls
October 9, 2023 Ten rolls
October 8, 2023 Attack x3
October 8, 2023 500k coins 
October 6, 2023 500k coins
October 6, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
October 5. 2023 Attack x3
October 5, 2023 500k coins
October 4, 2023 500k coins
October 4, 2023 500k coins
October 3, 2023 Attack x3
October 3, 2023 500k coins
October 2, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
October 2, 2023 Ten rolls
October 1, 2023 Ten rolls
October 1, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
September 30, 2023 Five rolls and five trails
September 30, 2023 Five rolls and five trails
September 29, 2023 Ten rolls
September 29, 2023 500k coins
September 28, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
September 28, 2023 500k coins
September 27, 2023 Attack x3
September 27, 2023 500k coins
September 26, 2023 Attack x3
September 26, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 25, 2023 Attack x3
September 25, 2023 500k coins
September 24, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 24, 2023 Attack x3
September 23, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 23, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 22, 2023 Attack x3
September 22, 2023 500k coins
September 21, 2023 500k coins
September 21, 2023 500k coins
September 20, 2023 500k coins
September 20, 2023 Ten rolls
September 19, 2023 Attack x3
September 19, 2023 500k coins
September 18, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 18, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 17, 2023 500k coins
September 17, 2023 60 rolls
September 16, 2023 Five rolls and five trails
September 16, 2023 Attack x3
September 15, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
September 15, 2023 500k coins
September 14, 2023 500k coins
September 14, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
September 13, 2023 500k coins
September 13, 2023 Attack x3
September 12, 2023 Ten rolls
September 12, 2023 Attack x3
September 11, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 11, 2023 500k coins
September 10, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 10, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 9, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 9, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 8, 2023 Five rolls and 280k coins
September 8, 2023 360k coins
September 7, 2023 Attack x3
September 7, 2023 500k coins
September 6, 2023 Ten rolls
September 6, 2023 Attack x3
September 5, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 5, 2023 500k coins
September 4, 2023 Ten rolls
September 4, 2023 500k coins
September 3, 2023 Ten rolls
September 3, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 2, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
September 2, 2023 500k coins
August 30, 2023 Attack x3
August 30, 2023 360k coins
August 29, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 29, 2023 Five trails and five rolls 
August 28, 2023 280k coins and five rolls
August 28, 2023 280k coins and five rolls
August 27, 2023 Ten rolls
August 27, 2023 Attack x3
August 26, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 26, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 25, 2023 Ten rolls
August 25, 2023 Attack x3
August 24, 2023 360k coins
August 24, 2023 360k coins
August 23, 2023 Five trails
August 23, 2023 500k coins
August 22, 2023 5 rolls and 380k coins 
August 22, 2023 500k coins 
August 21, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 21, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 20, 2023 Ten rolls
August 20, 2023 500k coins
August 19, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 19, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 18, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 18, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 17, 2023 Ten rolls 
August 17, 2023 Attack x3
August 16, 2023 One treasure hunt
August 16, 2023 One treasure hunt
August 15, 2023 360k coins
August 15, 2023 360k coins
August 14, 2023 Ten rolls
August 14, 2023 500k coins
August 13, 2023 Attack x3
August 13, 2023 500k coins
August 12, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 12, 2023 500k coins
August 11, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 11, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 10, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 10, 2023 Five trails and five rolls
August 9, 2023 500k coins
August 9, 2023 Attack x3
August 8, 2023 Ten rolls
August 8, 2023 Attack x3
August 7, 2023 500k coins
August 7, 2023 500k coins
August 6, 2023 Ten rolls
August 6, 2023 500k coins
August 5, 2023 Ten rolls
August 5, 2023 Five rolls and 4m coins
August 4, 2023 500k coins
August 4, 2023 Five rolls and five trails
August 3, 2023 500k coins
August 3, 2023 500k coins
August 2, 2023 500k coins
August 2, 2023 500k coins
August 1, 2023 Five rolls and five trails
August 1, 2023 500k coins

What are Dice Dreams free rolls? 

Dice Dreams is a game all about gathering resources, battling your friends, and building an impressive kingdom from your earnings. The name of the game (literally) is those dice, as you’ll be rolling dice to decide your rewards, but quickly run out of dice rolls.

This is the good part, Dice Dreams free rolls are links that unlock more rolls in your game, getting you back in the game and helping you to build up even more resources so you can get back to (virtually) attacking your auntie. These are distributed regularly by the developers over on the Dice Dreams Facebook page, but we have collated them all here so you don’t have to trawl through weeks worth of updates and Facebook posts. 

How do I redeem Dice Dreams free rolls?

Redeeming Dice Dreams free rolls is really simple, all you have to do is make sure you have Dice Dreams downloaded on your Android or iOS device, and click the link above on the same device as the one with the game installed. The link will automatically open the game and unlock your rewards.

How do I get more Dice Dreams free rolls? 

Here are some handy ways to get a few more Dice Dreams rolls.

Play with friends

One of the easiest ways to get Dice Dreams free rolls is to interact with your friends. You can invite new players to join the game for rewards for both of you, and send and receive gifts between you once they have joined.

Connect to Facebook

Linking your Facebook account will unlock some free rolls for you, and it will make it much easier to find your friends to play and share gifts with.

Events

Dice Dreams regularly holds events that reward players with free rolls, make sure you are logging in regularly and keep your eye out for any events that might be taking place.

Promotions

Dice Dreams is a free-to-play game, but you can spend money if you are absolutely stuck and want to get some more free rolls. Occasionally these are made a little bit cheaper by promotions in the in-game store, so if you are happy to part with some cash to get some more rewards, try to wait until things are on sale so you can get a bit more bang for your buck.

There we have it rollers, we hope our Dice Dreams free rolls guide helps you to build the best kingdom you can, and get you back rolling when you need it. For even more great mobile guides, be sure to check out our article on My Singing Monsters breeding

Nate is a Pokémon obsessed Nintendo historian, old enough to remember the original grey Game Boy and he’s probably played every Nintendo game you can think of. While he adores Zelda, Mario, and RPGs, he also loves to highlight indie games and has a soft spot for a good soundtrack. With words in TheGamer, Nintendo Life, Lock On, and plenty of Nintendo magazines, he’s always out to bring you the best news and guides on Pokémon and Switch games. That’s when he isn’t collecting amiibo, shiny Pokémon, or building a competitive team.

