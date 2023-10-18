Dice Dreams free rolls October 2023

Are you looking for some Dice Dreams free rolls? If you want the thrill of the casino but from the comfort of your home, this addictive mobile game lets you feel like a high-roller in Vegas while also building up your kingdom, and playing with your pals over Facebook. Rolling the dice on the magical board is a blast, but you can quickly run out of chances.
Our Dice Dreams free rolls guide keeps you up to date with all the latest links to unlock more dice rolls and tells you exactly how to redeem them. If you love mobile games and great guides, be sure to check out our other great articles, like Coin Master free spins, Free Fire redeem codes, Genshin Impact codes, Shindo Life codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes.
Let’s roll into our Dice Dreams free rolls guide.
|Date
|Dice Dreams links
|October 18, 2023
|Five rolls and five trails
|October 18, 2023
|Attack x3
|October 17, 2023
|500k coins
|October 17, 2023
|Ten rolls
|October 16, 2023
|Ten rolls
|October 16, 2023
|Attack x3
|October 15, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|October 15, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|October 14, 2023
|50 rolls
|October 14, 2023
|2.2m coins
|October 13, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|October 13, 2023
|Attack x3
|October 12, 2023
|500k coins
|October 12, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|October 11, 2023
|Attack x3
|October 11, 2023
|500k coins
|October 10, 2023
|Ten rolls
|October 10, 2023
|500k coins
|October 9, 2023
|Ten rolls
|October 9, 2023
|Ten rolls
|October 8, 2023
|Attack x3
|October 8, 2023
|500k coins
|October 6, 2023
|500k coins
|October 6, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|October 5. 2023
|Attack x3
|October 5, 2023
|500k coins
|October 4, 2023
|500k coins
|October 4, 2023
|500k coins
|October 3, 2023
|Attack x3
|October 3, 2023
|500k coins
|October 2, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|October 2, 2023
|Ten rolls
|October 1, 2023
|Ten rolls
|October 1, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|September 30, 2023
|Five rolls and five trails
|September 30, 2023
|Five rolls and five trails
|September 29, 2023
|Ten rolls
|September 29, 2023
|500k coins
|September 28, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|September 28, 2023
|500k coins
|September 27, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 27, 2023
|500k coins
|September 26, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 26, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 25, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 25, 2023
|500k coins
|September 24, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 24, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 23, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 23, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 22, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 22, 2023
|500k coins
|September 21, 2023
|500k coins
|September 21, 2023
|500k coins
|September 20, 2023
|500k coins
|September 20, 2023
|Ten rolls
|September 19, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 19, 2023
|500k coins
|September 18, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 18, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 17, 2023
|500k coins
|September 17, 2023
|60 rolls
|September 16, 2023
|Five rolls and five trails
|September 16, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 15, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|September 15, 2023
|500k coins
|September 14, 2023
|500k coins
|September 14, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|September 13, 2023
|500k coins
|September 13, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 12, 2023
|Ten rolls
|September 12, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 11, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 11, 2023
|500k coins
|September 10, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 10, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 9, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 9, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 8, 2023
|Five rolls and 280k coins
|September 8, 2023
|360k coins
|September 7, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 7, 2023
|500k coins
|September 6, 2023
|Ten rolls
|September 6, 2023
|Attack x3
|September 5, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 5, 2023
|500k coins
|September 4, 2023
|Ten rolls
|September 4, 2023
|500k coins
|September 3, 2023
|Ten rolls
|September 3, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 2, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|September 2, 2023
|500k coins
|August 30, 2023
|Attack x3
|August 30, 2023
|360k coins
|August 29, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 29, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 28, 2023
|280k coins and five rolls
|August 28, 2023
|280k coins and five rolls
|August 27, 2023
|Ten rolls
|August 27, 2023
|Attack x3
|August 26, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 26, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 25, 2023
|Ten rolls
|August 25, 2023
|Attack x3
|August 24, 2023
|360k coins
|August 24, 2023
|360k coins
|August 23, 2023
|Five trails
|August 23, 2023
|500k coins
|August 22, 2023
|5 rolls and 380k coins
|August 22, 2023
|500k coins
|August 21, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 21, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 20, 2023
|Ten rolls
|August 20, 2023
|500k coins
|August 19, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 19, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 18, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 18, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 17, 2023
|Ten rolls
|August 17, 2023
|Attack x3
|August 16, 2023
|One treasure hunt
|August 16, 2023
|One treasure hunt
|August 15, 2023
|360k coins
|August 15, 2023
|360k coins
|August 14, 2023
|Ten rolls
|August 14, 2023
|500k coins
|August 13, 2023
|Attack x3
|August 13, 2023
|500k coins
|August 12, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 12, 2023
|500k coins
|August 11, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 11, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 10, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 10, 2023
|Five trails and five rolls
|August 9, 2023
|500k coins
|August 9, 2023
|Attack x3
|August 8, 2023
|Ten rolls
|August 8, 2023
|Attack x3
|August 7, 2023
|500k coins
|August 7, 2023
|500k coins
|August 6, 2023
|Ten rolls
|August 6, 2023
|500k coins
|August 5, 2023
|Ten rolls
|August 5, 2023
|Five rolls and 4m coins
|August 4, 2023
|500k coins
|August 4, 2023
|Five rolls and five trails
|August 3, 2023
|500k coins
|August 3, 2023
|500k coins
|August 2, 2023
|500k coins
|August 2, 2023
|500k coins
|August 1, 2023
|Five rolls and five trails
|August 1, 2023
|500k coins
What are Dice Dreams free rolls?
Dice Dreams is a game all about gathering resources, battling your friends, and building an impressive kingdom from your earnings. The name of the game (literally) is those dice, as you’ll be rolling dice to decide your rewards, but quickly run out of dice rolls.
This is the good part, Dice Dreams free rolls are links that unlock more rolls in your game, getting you back in the game and helping you to build up even more resources so you can get back to (virtually) attacking your auntie. These are distributed regularly by the developers over on the Dice Dreams Facebook page, but we have collated them all here so you don’t have to trawl through weeks worth of updates and Facebook posts.
How do I redeem Dice Dreams free rolls?
Redeeming Dice Dreams free rolls is really simple, all you have to do is make sure you have Dice Dreams downloaded on your Android or iOS device, and click the link above on the same device as the one with the game installed. The link will automatically open the game and unlock your rewards.
How do I get more Dice Dreams free rolls?
Here are some handy ways to get a few more Dice Dreams rolls.
Play with friends
One of the easiest ways to get Dice Dreams free rolls is to interact with your friends. You can invite new players to join the game for rewards for both of you, and send and receive gifts between you once they have joined.
Connect to Facebook
Linking your Facebook account will unlock some free rolls for you, and it will make it much easier to find your friends to play and share gifts with.
Events
Dice Dreams regularly holds events that reward players with free rolls, make sure you are logging in regularly and keep your eye out for any events that might be taking place.
Promotions
Dice Dreams is a free-to-play game, but you can spend money if you are absolutely stuck and want to get some more free rolls. Occasionally these are made a little bit cheaper by promotions in the in-game store, so if you are happy to part with some cash to get some more rewards, try to wait until things are on sale so you can get a bit more bang for your buck.
There we have it rollers, we hope our Dice Dreams free rolls guide helps you to build the best kingdom you can, and get you back rolling when you need it. For even more great mobile guides, be sure to check out our article on My Singing Monsters breeding.