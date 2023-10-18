Dice Dreams free rolls October 2023

Are you looking for some Dice Dreams free rolls? If you want the thrill of the casino but from the comfort of your home, this addictive mobile game lets you feel like a high-roller in Vegas while also building up your kingdom, and playing with your pals over Facebook. Rolling the dice on the magical board is a blast, but you can quickly run out of chances.

What are Dice Dreams free rolls?

What are Dice Dreams free rolls?

Dice Dreams is a game all about gathering resources, battling your friends, and building an impressive kingdom from your earnings. The name of the game (literally) is those dice, as you’ll be rolling dice to decide your rewards, but quickly run out of dice rolls.

This is the good part, Dice Dreams free rolls are links that unlock more rolls in your game, getting you back in the game and helping you to build up even more resources so you can get back to (virtually) attacking your auntie. These are distributed regularly by the developers over on the Dice Dreams Facebook page, but we have collated them all here so you don’t have to trawl through weeks worth of updates and Facebook posts.

How do I redeem Dice Dreams free rolls?

Redeeming Dice Dreams free rolls is really simple, all you have to do is make sure you have Dice Dreams downloaded on your Android or iOS device, and click the link above on the same device as the one with the game installed. The link will automatically open the game and unlock your rewards.

How do I get more Dice Dreams free rolls?

Here are some handy ways to get a few more Dice Dreams rolls.

Play with friends

One of the easiest ways to get Dice Dreams free rolls is to interact with your friends. You can invite new players to join the game for rewards for both of you, and send and receive gifts between you once they have joined.

Connect to Facebook

Linking your Facebook account will unlock some free rolls for you, and it will make it much easier to find your friends to play and share gifts with.

Events

Dice Dreams regularly holds events that reward players with free rolls, make sure you are logging in regularly and keep your eye out for any events that might be taking place.

Promotions

Dice Dreams is a free-to-play game, but you can spend money if you are absolutely stuck and want to get some more free rolls. Occasionally these are made a little bit cheaper by promotions in the in-game store, so if you are happy to part with some cash to get some more rewards, try to wait until things are on sale so you can get a bit more bang for your buck.

