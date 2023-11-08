Monopoly Go Epic Myths event rewards

The Monopoly Go Epic Myths event is back for more, giving you plenty to get stuck into through completing tasks and collecting all-important stickers for even more rewards. This event spans a couple of days, so you have plenty of time to earn every free item you can.

What is the Monopoly Go Epic Myths event?

The Monopoly Go Epic Myths event takes us on a journey to complete a whopping 43 tasks and get rewarded at every level with dice, cash, and more. There’s also a new sticker album to fill up for even more rewards as well. The event runs from November 8 to November 10, so get going as soon as you can to avoid missing a minute of it.

Monopoly Go Epic Myths rewards

In order to get each and every Monopoly Go Epic Myths reward on this list, you need to complete all the tasks in order before the event finishes. As you play the game you collect points, which in turn unlock each reward tier.

Monopoly Go Epic Myths task level Points needed Reward One Five Ten dice Two Ten Money Three 15 Green sticker pack Four 70 75 dice Five 15 Money Six 20 Green sticker pack Seven 25 Ten-mins of Rent Frenzy Eight 30 Money Nine 180 225 dice Ten 35 Money 11 40 Green sticker pack 12 50 Money 13 300 400 dice 14 55 Money 15 50 Ten-mins of Cash Grab 16 60 Money 17 70 Yellow sticker pack 18 700 850 dice 19 70 Money 20 80 Pink sticker pack 21 100 Money 22 1.2k 1.4k dice 23 150 15-mins of High Roller 24 140 Golden yellow sticker pack 25 175 200 dice 26 1k Money 27 200 Blue sticker pack 28 300 250 dice 29 350 Money 30 1.8k 1.9k dice 31 500 Five-mins of Cash Boost 32 750 Money 33 800 Blue sticker pack 34 900 Money 35 2.8k 2.6k dice 36 1k Purple sticker pack 37 1.1k 25-mins of Rent Frenzy 38 1.2k Money 39 2.5k Money 40 1.3k 1k dice 41 1.4k Golden blue sticker pack 42 1.5k Money 43 6k 7k dice and golden blue sticker pack

And there you have it – all the rewards available in the Monopoly Go Epic Myths event.