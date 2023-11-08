Monopoly Go Epic Myths event rewards

Find out everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Epic Heroes rewards and sticker album right here as the event takes place.

Monopoly Go Epic Myths rewards: a mustached man surrounded by treasure in a cave
Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Epic Myths event is back for more, giving you plenty to get stuck into through completing tasks and collecting all-important stickers for even more rewards. This event spans a couple of days, so you have plenty of time to earn every free item you can.

If you need some more moves, we’ve got all the Monopoly Go free dice and everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go stickers, too. While we’re keeping up with mobile games, here are the latest Coin Master free spins and Bingo Blitz free credits.

What is the Monopoly Go Epic Myths event?

The Monopoly Go Epic Myths event takes us on a journey to complete a whopping 43 tasks and get rewarded at every level with dice, cash, and more. There’s also a new sticker album to fill up for even more rewards as well. The event runs from November 8 to November 10, so get going as soon as you can to avoid missing a minute of it.

Monopoly Go Epic Myths rewards

In order to get each and every Monopoly Go Epic Myths reward on this list, you need to complete all the tasks in order before the event finishes. As you play the game you collect points, which in turn unlock each reward tier.

Monopoly Go Epic Myths task level Points needed Reward
One Five Ten dice
Two Ten Money
Three 15 Green sticker pack
Four 70 75 dice
Five 15 Money
Six 20 Green sticker pack
Seven 25 Ten-mins of Rent Frenzy
Eight 30 Money
Nine 180 225 dice
Ten 35 Money
11 40 Green sticker pack
12 50 Money
13 300 400 dice
14 55 Money
15 50 Ten-mins of Cash Grab
16 60 Money
17 70 Yellow sticker pack
18 700 850 dice
19 70 Money
20 80 Pink sticker pack
21 100 Money
22 1.2k 1.4k dice
23 150 15-mins of High Roller
24 140 Golden yellow sticker pack
25 175 200 dice
26 1k Money
27 200 Blue sticker pack
28 300 250 dice
29 350 Money
30 1.8k 1.9k dice
31 500 Five-mins of Cash Boost
32 750 Money
33 800 Blue sticker pack
34 900 Money
35 2.8k 2.6k dice
36 1k Purple sticker pack
37 1.1k 25-mins of Rent Frenzy
38 1.2k Money
39 2.5k Money
40 1.3k 1k dice
41 1.4k Golden blue sticker pack
42 1.5k Money
43 6k 7k dice and golden blue sticker pack

And there you have it – all the rewards available in the Monopoly Go Epic Myths event.  If you’re still looking for more freebies in your favorite games, check out the latest Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, Match Master free links, and Honkai Star Rail codes.

