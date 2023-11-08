Monopoly Go Epic Myths event rewards

The Monopoly Go Epic Myths event is back for more, giving you plenty to get stuck into through completing tasks and collecting all-important stickers for even more rewards. This event spans a couple of days, so you have plenty of time to earn every free item you can.
What is the Monopoly Go Epic Myths event?
The Monopoly Go Epic Myths event takes us on a journey to complete a whopping 43 tasks and get rewarded at every level with dice, cash, and more. There’s also a new sticker album to fill up for even more rewards as well. The event runs from November 8 to November 10, so get going as soon as you can to avoid missing a minute of it.
Monopoly Go Epic Myths rewards
In order to get each and every Monopoly Go Epic Myths reward on this list, you need to complete all the tasks in order before the event finishes. As you play the game you collect points, which in turn unlock each reward tier.
|Monopoly Go Epic Myths task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Ten dice
|Two
|Ten
|Money
|Three
|15
|Green sticker pack
|Four
|70
|75 dice
|Five
|15
|Money
|Six
|20
|Green sticker pack
|Seven
|25
|Ten-mins of Rent Frenzy
|Eight
|30
|Money
|Nine
|180
|225 dice
|Ten
|35
|Money
|11
|40
|Green sticker pack
|12
|50
|Money
|13
|300
|400 dice
|14
|55
|Money
|15
|50
|Ten-mins of Cash Grab
|16
|60
|Money
|17
|70
|Yellow sticker pack
|18
|700
|850 dice
|19
|70
|Money
|20
|80
|Pink sticker pack
|21
|100
|Money
|22
|1.2k
|1.4k dice
|23
|150
|15-mins of High Roller
|24
|140
|Golden yellow sticker pack
|25
|175
|200 dice
|26
|1k
|Money
|27
|200
|Blue sticker pack
|28
|300
|250 dice
|29
|350
|Money
|30
|1.8k
|1.9k dice
|31
|500
|Five-mins of Cash Boost
|32
|750
|Money
|33
|800
|Blue sticker pack
|34
|900
|Money
|35
|2.8k
|2.6k dice
|36
|1k
|Purple sticker pack
|37
|1.1k
|25-mins of Rent Frenzy
|38
|1.2k
|Money
|39
|2.5k
|Money
|40
|1.3k
|1k dice
|41
|1.4k
|Golden blue sticker pack
|42
|1.5k
|Money
|43
|6k
|7k dice and golden blue sticker pack
And there you have it – all the rewards available in the Monopoly Go Epic Myths event.