It’s time to stuff your pockets with some extra cash in the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza, where sticker packs, dice, and boosts await you. Every week, Monopoly Go has easy-to-play events that grant you with tons of free rewards, just for playing the game. This time, it’s stocks-themed.

To keep you rolling along, here are some free Monopoly Go dice. You can also send Monopoly Go stars to other players, and maybe get some rare Monopoly Go stickers in return to fill out your album.

What is the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza event?

Taking part in the Equity Extravaganza event is super easy – in fact, all you have to do is play the game, and land on specific spots to earn points. This time, random property tiles have a graph icon on them – landing on these earns you points, which helps to raise your level and earn more rewards.

All the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza rewards

Here’s a full list of every reward available in the Equity Extravaganza.

Wall Street Wonders task level Points needed Reward One Five Cash Two Ten 15 dice Three Ten Sticker pack Four 80 125 dice Five 15 85 dice Six 20 Cash Seven 25 Sticker pack Eight 150 225 dice Nine 25 Cash Ten 30 15-minutes of rent frenzy 11 35 Sticker pack 12 40 Cash 13 425 570 dice 14 45 Sticker pack 15 50 Cash 16 55 Cash 17 800 850 dice 18 60 Cash 19 70 Sticker pack 20 80 Cash 21 1k 1k dice 22 100 15-minutes of high roller 23 120 Cash 24 130 120 dice 25 700 Cash 26 150 130 dice 27 250 Cash 28 200 Sticker pack 29 225 5-minutes of cash boost 30 2.2k 1.8k dice 31 300 Cash 32 400 Sticker pack 33 500 Cash 34 4.5k 3.75k dice 35 600 Sticker pack 36 700 25-minutes of rent frenzy 37 800 500 dice 38 3.5k Cash 39 900 550 dice 40 1k Cash 41 1.1k Sticker pack 42 6.5k 6.5k dice and a sticker pack

