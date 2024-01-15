It’s time to stuff your pockets with some extra cash in the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza, where sticker packs, dice, and boosts await you. Every week, Monopoly Go has easy-to-play events that grant you with tons of free rewards, just for playing the game. This time, it’s stocks-themed.
To keep you rolling along, here are some free Monopoly Go dice. You can also send Monopoly Go stars to other players, and maybe get some rare Monopoly Go stickers in return to fill out your album.
What is the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza event?
Taking part in the Equity Extravaganza event is super easy – in fact, all you have to do is play the game, and land on specific spots to earn points. This time, random property tiles have a graph icon on them – landing on these earns you points, which helps to raise your level and earn more rewards.
All the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza rewards
Here’s a full list of every reward available in the Equity Extravaganza.
|Wall Street Wonders task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|Ten
|15 dice
|Three
|Ten
|Sticker pack
|Four
|80
|125 dice
|Five
|15
|85 dice
|Six
|20
|Cash
|Seven
|25
|Sticker pack
|Eight
|150
|225 dice
|Nine
|25
|Cash
|Ten
|30
|15-minutes of rent frenzy
|11
|35
|Sticker pack
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|425
|570 dice
|14
|45
|Sticker pack
|15
|50
|Cash
|16
|55
|Cash
|17
|800
|850 dice
|18
|60
|Cash
|19
|70
|Sticker pack
|20
|80
|Cash
|21
|1k
|1k dice
|22
|100
|15-minutes of high roller
|23
|120
|Cash
|24
|130
|120 dice
|25
|700
|Cash
|26
|150
|130 dice
|27
|250
|Cash
|28
|200
|Sticker pack
|29
|225
|5-minutes of cash boost
|30
|2.2k
|1.8k dice
|31
|300
|Cash
|32
|400
|Sticker pack
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|4.5k
|3.75k dice
|35
|600
|Sticker pack
|36
|700
|25-minutes of rent frenzy
|37
|800
|500 dice
|38
|3.5k
|Cash
|39
|900
|550 dice
|40
|1k
|Cash
|41
|1.1k
|Sticker pack
|42
|6.5k
|6.5k dice and a sticker pack
If you’re here, chances are, you love a good mobile game – in which case we’ve got plenty more rewards for you. Why not grab today’s Coin Master free spins, Dice Dreams free rolls, and Bingo Blitz free credits for some more fun?