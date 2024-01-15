All the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza rewards

Here’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza event, currently running in the monopolistic mobile game.

Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza: key art showing the Monopoly man holding up a smartphone
Monopoly Go 

It’s time to stuff your pockets with some extra cash in the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza, where sticker packs, dice, and boosts await you. Every week, Monopoly Go has easy-to-play events that grant you with tons of free rewards, just for playing the game. This time, it’s stocks-themed.

What is the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza event?

Taking part in the Equity Extravaganza event is super easy – in fact, all you have to do is play the game, and land on specific spots to earn points. This time, random property tiles have a graph icon on them – landing on these earns you points, which helps to raise your level and earn more rewards.

All the Monopoly Go Equity Extravaganza rewards

Here’s a full list of every reward available in the Equity Extravaganza.

Wall Street Wonders task level Points needed Reward
One Five Cash
Two Ten 15 dice
Three Ten Sticker pack
Four 80 125 dice
Five 15 85 dice
Six 20 Cash
Seven 25 Sticker pack
Eight 150 225 dice
Nine 25 Cash
Ten 30 15-minutes of rent frenzy
11 35 Sticker pack
12 40 Cash
13 425 570 dice
14 45 Sticker pack
15 50 Cash
16 55 Cash
17 800 850 dice
18 60 Cash
19 70 Sticker pack
20 80 Cash
21 1k 1k dice
22 100 15-minutes of high roller
23 120 Cash
24 130 120 dice
25 700 Cash
26 150 130 dice
27 250 Cash
28 200 Sticker pack
29 225 5-minutes of cash boost
30 2.2k 1.8k dice
31 300 Cash
32 400 Sticker pack
33 500 Cash
34 4.5k 3.75k dice
35 600 Sticker pack
36 700 25-minutes of rent frenzy
37 800 500 dice
38 3.5k Cash
39 900 550 dice
40 1k Cash
41 1.1k Sticker pack
42 6.5k 6.5k dice and a sticker pack

