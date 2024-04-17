A collaboration between arguably one of the 80’s most iconic rock and roll bands, and Monopoly Go, the increasingly popular mobile game from developer Scopely, was not on our mid-week bingo cards. But your eyes aren’t deceiving you, because Bon Jovi, along with J Balvin and Natalie Jane, are joining forces with Monopoly Go to help the game celebrate its first anniversary in style.

This celebration of a major milestone comes in the form of “The Sounds of Monopoly Go!”, a contest for you the players to create the best Monopoly Go playlist, filled with songs that capture the very essence of playing the game. The lucky winners will bag some super exclusive merch.

Starting today and running until April 23, you can carefully curate a playlist that captures the raw, intense emotions of playing the mobile game, whether that’s the highs of passing Go on your last dime, or the lows of landing on Mayfair and having to pay a hefty fine (this wasn’t intended to rhyme, but if Bon Jovi see this, that one’s on the house).

If you need some extras while you’re playing, check out our list of Monopoly Go free dice links, or if you’re after some cool cosmetics we have a guide on how to get Monopoly Go stickers. You can also join the Monopoly Go Discord server for more intel, and we have a Monopoly Go wiki for even more.

To take part, all you need to do is create your Monopoly Go-inspired playlist using Apple Music, upload your picks to TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube with the hashtag #MOGOplaylist, and tag either @bonjovi, @jbalvin, or @nataliejanesings for a chance to have your playlist shared on their channels. Winners will also receive an exclusive merch pack, including a physical copy of Bon Jovi’s or J Balvin’s Monopoly board game and a limited edition in-game vinyl token.

But if music isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty to do to celebrate Monopoly Go’s first birthday. Two brand new events are happening in-game, with the Monopoly Go Anniversary Treasures event where an all-new dig tool will be available through several levels to uncover exciting treasure, and the Parade Partners co-op event due this month, where you can team up with friends to build parade floats and unlock rewards.

There’s also be a whole bunch of special giveaways happening throughout April, with Scopely dishing out rewards to every single player as a thank you for a great first year. If you’re after even more goodies, we’ve got guides on all the Monopoly Go Sweet Relief and Monopoly Go Anniversary Bash rewards.