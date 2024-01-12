All the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards

Here’s a full list of all the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards that you can earn in this event, simply by playing the game.

Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders artwork showing two men hitting a bell with hammers
Monopoly Go 

Get your dice ready for the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event, ready to dish out plenty of rewards including dice, cash, and sticker packs. All you need to do is roll and move around the board, and you automatically collect points to unlock rewards.

If you’re running low on dice, we’ve got you – here’s how to get free Monopoly Go dice. Plus, if you feel particularly helpful, you can send Monopoly Go stickers to friends and fill out your collections.

What is the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event?

To help you get some extra flower tokens – and money, of course – the Wall Street Wonders event rewards you simply for landing on certain spaces. It’s on now and runs until January 13.

If you land on the corner squares of the board including the ‘go to jail’ and ‘go’ options, you earn bell-shaped tokens, which translate to points. The more points you get, the more rewards you earn! Also, if you roll with a multiplier, you can get even bigger rewards.

All the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards

Below is a full list of the rewards you can get in this event, including flower tokens that help in the Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event.

Wall Street Wonders task level Points needed Reward
One Five 80 flower tokens
Two Ten 20 dice
Three Ten Cash
Four Ten Sticker pack
Five 55 85 dice
Six 15 100 flower tokens
Seven 20 Ten minutes of rent frenzy
Eight 20 Sticker pack
Nine 25 150 flower tokens
Ten 150 200 dice
11 30 Cash
12 35 180 flower tokens
13 35 Sticker pack
14 40 220 flower tokens
15 300 375 dice
16 40 Cash
17 45 Ten minutes of cash grab
18 50 Sticker pack
19 55 250 flower tokens
20 600 700 dice
21 55 Cash
22 60 Sticker pack
23 65 280 flower tokens
24 60 Cash
25 1k 1.1k dice
26 70 Cash
27 100 Ten minutes of high roller
28 110 320 flower tokens
29 125 100 dice
30 800 Cash
31 175 350 flower tokens
32 250 Sticker pack
33 300 225 dice
34 280 Cash
35 1.6k 1.5k dice
36 400 400 flower tokens
37 600 Four-star sticker pack
38 700 Five minutes of wheel boost
39 800 500 flower tokens
40 3k 2.6k dice
41 850 Five-star sticker pack
42 900 600 flower tokens
43 950 650 dice
44 3.2k Cash
45 1k 900 dice
46 1.2k Cash
47 1.4k Five-star sticker pack
48 1.5k 800 flower tokens
49 6k 7k dice

