Get your dice ready for the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event, ready to dish out plenty of rewards including dice, cash, and sticker packs. All you need to do is roll and move around the board, and you automatically collect points to unlock rewards.
If you’re running low on dice, we’ve got you – here’s how to get free Monopoly Go dice. Plus, if you feel particularly helpful, you can send Monopoly Go stickers to friends and fill out your collections.
What is the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event?
To help you get some extra flower tokens – and money, of course – the Wall Street Wonders event rewards you simply for landing on certain spaces. It’s on now and runs until January 13.
If you land on the corner squares of the board including the ‘go to jail’ and ‘go’ options, you earn bell-shaped tokens, which translate to points. The more points you get, the more rewards you earn! Also, if you roll with a multiplier, you can get even bigger rewards.
All the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards
Below is a full list of the rewards you can get in this event, including flower tokens that help in the Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event.
|Wall Street Wonders task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|80 flower tokens
|Two
|Ten
|20 dice
|Three
|Ten
|Cash
|Four
|Ten
|Sticker pack
|Five
|55
|85 dice
|Six
|15
|100 flower tokens
|Seven
|20
|Ten minutes of rent frenzy
|Eight
|20
|Sticker pack
|Nine
|25
|150 flower tokens
|Ten
|150
|200 dice
|11
|30
|Cash
|12
|35
|180 flower tokens
|13
|35
|Sticker pack
|14
|40
|220 flower tokens
|15
|300
|375 dice
|16
|40
|Cash
|17
|45
|Ten minutes of cash grab
|18
|50
|Sticker pack
|19
|55
|250 flower tokens
|20
|600
|700 dice
|21
|55
|Cash
|22
|60
|Sticker pack
|23
|65
|280 flower tokens
|24
|60
|Cash
|25
|1k
|1.1k dice
|26
|70
|Cash
|27
|100
|Ten minutes of high roller
|28
|110
|320 flower tokens
|29
|125
|100 dice
|30
|800
|Cash
|31
|175
|350 flower tokens
|32
|250
|Sticker pack
|33
|300
|225 dice
|34
|280
|Cash
|35
|1.6k
|1.5k dice
|36
|400
|400 flower tokens
|37
|600
|Four-star sticker pack
|38
|700
|Five minutes of wheel boost
|39
|800
|500 flower tokens
|40
|3k
|2.6k dice
|41
|850
|Five-star sticker pack
|42
|900
|600 flower tokens
|43
|950
|650 dice
|44
|3.2k
|Cash
|45
|1k
|900 dice
|46
|1.2k
|Cash
|47
|1.4k
|Five-star sticker pack
|48
|1.5k
|800 flower tokens
|49
|6k
|7k dice
Wondering what to do next? You could grab one of the best mobile games going, or pick up today’s Bingo Blitz free credits, Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, and Coin Master free spins.