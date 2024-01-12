Get your dice ready for the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event, ready to dish out plenty of rewards including dice, cash, and sticker packs. All you need to do is roll and move around the board, and you automatically collect points to unlock rewards.

If you’re running low on dice, we’ve got you – here’s how to get free Monopoly Go dice. Plus, if you feel particularly helpful, you can send Monopoly Go stickers to friends and fill out your collections.

What is the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders event?

To help you get some extra flower tokens – and money, of course – the Wall Street Wonders event rewards you simply for landing on certain spaces. It’s on now and runs until January 13.

If you land on the corner squares of the board including the ‘go to jail’ and ‘go’ options, you earn bell-shaped tokens, which translate to points. The more points you get, the more rewards you earn! Also, if you roll with a multiplier, you can get even bigger rewards.

All the Monopoly Go Wall Street Wonders rewards

Below is a full list of the rewards you can get in this event, including flower tokens that help in the Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event.

Wall Street Wonders task level Points needed Reward One Five 80 flower tokens Two Ten 20 dice Three Ten Cash Four Ten Sticker pack Five 55 85 dice Six 15 100 flower tokens Seven 20 Ten minutes of rent frenzy Eight 20 Sticker pack Nine 25 150 flower tokens Ten 150 200 dice 11 30 Cash 12 35 180 flower tokens 13 35 Sticker pack 14 40 220 flower tokens 15 300 375 dice 16 40 Cash 17 45 Ten minutes of cash grab 18 50 Sticker pack 19 55 250 flower tokens 20 600 700 dice 21 55 Cash 22 60 Sticker pack 23 65 280 flower tokens 24 60 Cash 25 1k 1.1k dice 26 70 Cash 27 100 Ten minutes of high roller 28 110 320 flower tokens 29 125 100 dice 30 800 Cash 31 175 350 flower tokens 32 250 Sticker pack 33 300 225 dice 34 280 Cash 35 1.6k 1.5k dice 36 400 400 flower tokens 37 600 Four-star sticker pack 38 700 Five minutes of wheel boost 39 800 500 flower tokens 40 3k 2.6k dice 41 850 Five-star sticker pack 42 900 600 flower tokens 43 950 650 dice 44 3.2k Cash 45 1k 900 dice 46 1.2k Cash 47 1.4k Five-star sticker pack 48 1.5k 800 flower tokens 49 6k 7k dice

