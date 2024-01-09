Grab your dice and some friends – a new partner event is here. Below, we’ve listed all the Monopoly Go Gardening Partners rewards you can get for leveling up your gardening machines with a partner. Plenty of dice, stickers, and piles of cash await you.

As this partner event runs alongside another event, we recommend you check all the Monopoly Go Road to Riches rewards you can grab at the same time.

When is the Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event?

The Gardening Partners event is live in the game from now up to 11:00 PT, on January 13, 2024.

What is the Gardening Partners event?

This event is a multiplayer event where you can work with up to four players to build a gardening machine. By spending flower tokens, you can spin a wheel and build up each machine using the points you score. As the Gardening Partners event coincides with the Road to Riches event, you can snap up even more tokens as you move around the board.

How do I play the Monopoly Go Gardening Partners event?

Playing this event is super easy. In the center of your board, there are four spaces where you can add partners – to do this, click the green icon and invite your friends to join you. When someone accepts, a machine will appear in the slot.

Next, you click on each machine and spin a wheel using flower tokens. The spinner will grant you a number of points, which go toward improving the machine and working toward the grand prize. You can get more tokens by simply moving around the board.

Each machine has different milestones that grant rewards, and finishing one opens a safe filled with goodies. Once you have completed all four machines, you can get the grand prize, too! Both you and your partner can add points, so you’re not on your own.

Monopoly Go Gardening Partners rewards

Reaching certain amounts of points with each slot gets you the following:

2.5k points – 200 dice

8.5k points – cash

21.5k points – blue safe containing 250 dice and cash

48k points – pink safe containing 400 dice, a high roller boost, and a three-star sticker pack

80k points – green safe containing 500 dice, a four-star sticker pack, and cash

Each partner slot requires 80k points to max it out, and once you max out all four, you get 5k dice, a purple sticker pack, a dog emoji, and a garden cat-shaped token for your board.

