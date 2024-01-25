The weather outside is frightful, but that board looks so delightful… so get rolling in the Monopoly Go Winter Games event, in full swing right now. All you have to do to take part is to play the game as normal, and if you’re lucky enough to land on the right squares, you earn tokens. Simple!

What is the Monopoly Go Winter Games event?

The Winter Games is the latest passive event in Monopoly Go. This time, landing on any of the four corner squares – go, jail, free parking, or go to jail – earns you tokens, which add up to unlock more levels of rewards. The more you unlock, the more you get, including an ice-skate-shaped token for use as you skate around the board. The Winter Games event is on until January 27, 2024.

All the Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards

Here are all the Winter Games rewards you can earn:

Monopoly Go Winter Games task level Points needed Reward One Four 15 dice rolls Two 10 Three pickaxe tokens Three 10 Sticker pack Four 20 Three pickaxe tokens Five 65 100 dice rolls Six 15 Five pickaxe tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 20 Sticker pack Nine 25 Six pickaxe tokens Ten 180 225 dice rolls 11 25 Ten-minute cash grab 12 30 Sticker pack 13 35 Seven pickaxe tokens 14 40 Cash 15 350 425 dice rolls 16 45 11 pickaxe tokens 17 65 Sticker pack 18 100 120 dice rolls 19 70 13 pickaxe tokens 20 700 Ice skate token 21 80 Cash 22 100 15 pickaxe tokens 23 110 Sticker pack 24 120 Cash 25 1.1k 1.2k dice rolls 26 130 19 pickaxe tokens 27 140 Ten-minute cash boost 28 150 Sticker pack 29 160 26 pickaxe tokens 30 900 Cash 31 175 180 dice rolls 32 250 Cash 33 270 Sticker pack 34 300 Cash 35 2k 1.8k dice rolls 36 400 30 pickaxe tokens 37 500 Sticker pack 38 650 500 dice rolls 39 750 45 pickaxe tokens 40 3k 2.5k dice rolls 41 900 Sticker pack 42 800 15-minute high roller 43 1.1k 65 pickaxe tokens 44 1.2k 900 dice rolls 45 2.5k Cash 46 1.2k Sticker pack 47 1.4k Cash 48 1.5k 75 pickaxe tokens 49 6k 6.5k dice rolls, sticker pack

