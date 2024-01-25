All the Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards

Check out all the Monopoly Go Winter Games event rewards you can earn in this seasonal, easy-to-play event, on right now.

Monopoly Go Winter Games - three characters wearing matching clothes standing on a winners podium
The weather outside is frightful, but that board looks so delightful… so get rolling in the Monopoly Go Winter Games event, in full swing right now. All you have to do to take part is to play the game as normal, and if you’re lucky enough to land on the right squares, you earn tokens. Simple!

What is the Monopoly Go Winter Games event?

The Winter Games is the latest passive event in Monopoly Go. This time, landing on any of the four corner squares – go, jail, free parking, or go to jail – earns you tokens, which add up to unlock more levels of rewards. The more you unlock, the more you get, including an ice-skate-shaped token for use as you skate around the board. The Winter Games event is on until January 27, 2024.

All the Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards

Here are all the Winter Games rewards you can earn:

Monopoly Go Winter Games task level Points needed Reward
One Four 15 dice rolls
Two  10 Three pickaxe tokens
Three  10 Sticker pack
Four 20 Three pickaxe tokens
Five 65 100 dice rolls
Six 15 Five pickaxe tokens
Seven 20 Cash
Eight 20 Sticker pack
Nine 25  Six pickaxe tokens
Ten  180 225 dice rolls
11 25 Ten-minute cash grab
12 30 Sticker pack
13  35 Seven pickaxe tokens
14  40  Cash
15  350 425 dice rolls
16 45 11 pickaxe tokens
17 65  Sticker pack
18 100 120 dice rolls
19  70 13 pickaxe tokens
20   700  Ice skate token
21  80  Cash
22 100 15 pickaxe tokens
23  110 Sticker pack
24  120  Cash
25 1.1k  1.2k dice rolls
26  130 19 pickaxe tokens
27  140 Ten-minute cash boost
28  150 Sticker pack
29  160 26 pickaxe tokens
30  900 Cash
31 175  180 dice rolls
32 250 Cash
33 270 Sticker pack
34 300 Cash
35  2k 1.8k dice rolls
36  400 30 pickaxe tokens
37 500 Sticker pack
38  650 500 dice rolls
39  750  45 pickaxe tokens
40  3k 2.5k dice rolls
41  900 Sticker pack
42 800 15-minute high roller
43  1.1k 65 pickaxe tokens
44  1.2k  900 dice rolls
45   2.5k Cash
46 1.2k  Sticker pack
47  1.4k Cash
48  1.5k  75 pickaxe tokens
49  6k 6.5k dice rolls, sticker pack

