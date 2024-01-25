The weather outside is frightful, but that board looks so delightful… so get rolling in the Monopoly Go Winter Games event, in full swing right now. All you have to do to take part is to play the game as normal, and if you’re lucky enough to land on the right squares, you earn tokens. Simple!
We can help you get more free Monopoly Go dice to continue the fun. Also, why not help out your friends and swap Monopoly Go stickers or send Monopoly Go stars to each other?
What is the Monopoly Go Winter Games event?
The Winter Games is the latest passive event in Monopoly Go. This time, landing on any of the four corner squares – go, jail, free parking, or go to jail – earns you tokens, which add up to unlock more levels of rewards. The more you unlock, the more you get, including an ice-skate-shaped token for use as you skate around the board. The Winter Games event is on until January 27, 2024.
All the Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards
Here are all the Winter Games rewards you can earn:
|Monopoly Go Winter Games task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Four
|15 dice rolls
|Two
|10
|Three pickaxe tokens
|Three
|10
|Sticker pack
|Four
|20
|Three pickaxe tokens
|Five
|65
|100 dice rolls
|Six
|15
|Five pickaxe tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|20
|Sticker pack
|Nine
|25
|Six pickaxe tokens
|Ten
|180
|225 dice rolls
|11
|25
|Ten-minute cash grab
|12
|30
|Sticker pack
|13
|35
|Seven pickaxe tokens
|14
|40
|Cash
|15
|350
|425 dice rolls
|16
|45
|11 pickaxe tokens
|17
|65
|Sticker pack
|18
|100
|120 dice rolls
|19
|70
|13 pickaxe tokens
|20
|700
|Ice skate token
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|15 pickaxe tokens
|23
|110
|Sticker pack
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1.1k
|1.2k dice rolls
|26
|130
|19 pickaxe tokens
|27
|140
|Ten-minute cash boost
|28
|150
|Sticker pack
|29
|160
|26 pickaxe tokens
|30
|900
|Cash
|31
|175
|180 dice rolls
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|270
|Sticker pack
|34
|300
|Cash
|35
|2k
|1.8k dice rolls
|36
|400
|30 pickaxe tokens
|37
|500
|Sticker pack
|38
|650
|500 dice rolls
|39
|750
|45 pickaxe tokens
|40
|3k
|2.5k dice rolls
|41
|900
|Sticker pack
|42
|800
|15-minute high roller
|43
|1.1k
|65 pickaxe tokens
|44
|1.2k
|900 dice rolls
|45
|2.5k
|Cash
|46
|1.2k
|Sticker pack
|47
|1.4k
|Cash
|48
|1.5k
|75 pickaxe tokens
|49
|6k
|6.5k dice rolls, sticker pack
While you’re here, why not get some more daily goodies? Here are the new Coin Master free spins, a stack of Bingo Blitz free credits, Solitaire Grand Harvest free credits, and Dice Dreams free rolls.