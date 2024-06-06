Horror icons aren’t exactly new to the Mortal Kombat franchise. In fact, NetherRealm appears to make a point of including them as additional characters, with Freddy Krugar being the first to appear as part of the Mortal Kombat (2011) cast. His pal, Jason Vorhees, followed in MKX, as did Leatherface, the Xenomorph, and Predator. MK11 doesn’t feature a horror icon, but a new Mortal Kombat 1 Ghostface leak suggests that the latest game might get one.

According to a leak from MK data miner Interloko (thanks, Gamespot), the notorious Scream villain could be on his way to the fighting game – because why should they limit themselves to horror games such as Dead by Daylight? – with Mileena speaking the villain’s name as the announcer (yeah, I still prefer Johnny Cage). Other names get a mention, too, such as Frost, Ermac, and Darrius, though they already exist in-game.

In case you don’t know about Ghostface (in which case, I have to ask, do you not watch scary movies?), they’re the main villain of the Scream franchise. However, unlike with Krueger and Vorhees, there’s no supernatural element, and unlike with Michael Myers in Halloween, a different person wears the infamous mask in each movie. At the center of all the events bar Scream VI is Sidney Prescott, a girl with too many enemies, it seems.

Ghostface chases after teenagers with their trusty knife, taunting them with questions surrounding their favorite scary movies. The very first movie from 1996 famously sees Drew Barrymore fall victim to the ghastly quiz. It sets the tone for the rest of the film and franchise. Yeah, Ghostface is going to make a fine addition if Interloko’s findings are correct.

As I already mentioned, Ghostface wouldn’t be the first horror villain to make an appearance, and it appears as though they won’t be the last either, should the leak turn out to be true. In September 2023, Ed Boon, the chief creative officer of Mortal Kombat and NetherRealm Studios, took to Twitter (X) to share an ominous image of some of the most famous horror villains out there.

With a tick over their images, you can see Freddy, Jason, and Leatherface, while Hellraiser’s Pinhead, Child’s Play’s Chucky, Saw’s Jigsaw puppet, and Ghostface all appear with question marks above their heads. There’s just one more character to appear as part of the first Mortal Kombat 1 kombat pack, so is it possible that the next set of characters will have a horror theme?

Whatever the case, this Mortal Kombat 1 Ghostface leak is intriguing, and I’ll be keeping a close eye to see if the villain does join the cast of Mortal Kombat 1 characters. Just think of the Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities they can have.

