Finish them with Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities

Finish him. Those two words command that you use Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities to put the final nail in your opponent’s coffin. Even after more than 30 years since the release of Mortal Kombat in 1992, new and innovative finishers continue to wow us with each installment, and the MK1 fatalities are no different.
Of course, before you discover these grotesque techniques, you should learn more about the combatants behind them, and that’s where our Mortal Kombat 1 characters guide comes in (you should probably check out our Mortal Kombat 1 kombat pass article, too). However, if you want a deeper look at specific fighters, you can uncover shocking truths with our Mortal Kombat Sonya, Mortal Kombat Mileena, Mortal Kombat Scorpion, and Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero guides.
Anyway, onto the Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities.
What are the Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities?
Buckle up, for there are a lot of fatalities on offer in MK1, and not only are we here to tell you what they are but also how you can perform them.
Ashrah’s MK1 fatalities
Heavenly light:
- Input – down, right, down, X
- Distance: mid
Threads of Ill Fate:
- Input – down, down, left, A
- Distance – mid
Baraka’s MK1 fatalities
Split Decision:
- Input – left, right, down, Y
- Distance – mid
Four Piece combo:
- Input – right, left, down, A
- Distance – mid
General Shao’s MK1 fatalities
Spin Cycle:
- Input – left, right, down, Y
- Distance – mid
Axe-ident:
- Input – down, right, left, Y
- Distance – mid
Geras’ MK1 fatalities
Sand Storm:
- Input – right, down, down, A
- Distance – mid
Temporal Execution:
- Input – down, right, left, Y
- Distance – close
Havik’s MK1 fatalities
Atomic Heart:
- Input – down, right, down, A
- Distance – close
RAD-ius Incision:
- Input – right, left, down, X
- Distance – mid
Johnny Cage’s MK1 fatalities
Hollywood Walk of Pain:
- Input – right, left, down, X
- Distance – close
Krash and Burn:
- Input – right, down, left, A
- Distance – far
Kenshi’s MK1 fatalities
Blended:
- Input – right, down, down, X
- Distance – close
Gyro-Nope:
- Input – left, down, left, Y
- Distance – far
Kitana’s MK1 fatalities
Royal Blender:
- Input – down, right, down, A
- Distance – mid
Last Kiss:
- Input – down, down, left, A
- Distance – close
Kung Lao’s MK1 fatalities
Lao’d and Clear:
- Input – left, right, left, A
- Distance – mid
Second fatality:
- Input – left, down, down, B
- Distance – close
Li Mei’s MK1 fatalities
Roman Candle:
- Input – right, left, right, B
- Distance – mid
Grand Finale:
- Input – left, right, down, A
- Distance – close
Liu Kang’s MK1 fatalities
Twin Dragon:
- Input – down, right, left, A
- Distance – close
Spaghettification:
- Input – left, right, left, B
- Distance – close
Mileena’s MK1 fatalities
Appetizer:
- Input – left, right, left, Y
- Distance – close
A Little to the Left:
- Input – down, right, left, B
- Distance – close
Nitara’s MK1 fatalities
Vaeternus KomBAT:
- Input – down, down, left, Y
- Distance – mid
Brake Check:
- Input – left, down, left, A
- Distance – mid
Raiden’s MK1 fatalities
The Storm’s Arrival:
- Input – left, right, left, X
- Distance – close
Ride the Lightning:
- Input – down, right, left, Y
- Distance – far
Rain’s MK1 fatalities
The Red Sea:
- Input – down, down, left, A
- Distance – close
Under Pressure:
- Input – down, right, left, A
- Distance – mid
Reiko’s MK1 fatalities
The Impaler:
- Input – down, down, left, X
- Distance – mid
For the General:
- Input – left, down, down, A
- Distance – close
Reptile’s MK1 fatalities
Indigestion:
- Input – right, left, down, A
- Distance – mid
Acid Reflux:
- Input – right, down, left, B
- Direction – jump
Scorpion’s MK1 fatalities
Eye-Palling Victory:
- Input – down, right, left, ZR
- Distance – mid
Killer Klones from Netherrealm:
- Input – left, right, left, X
- Distance – any
Shang Tsung’s MK1 fatalities
Side Effects:
- Input – left, down, down, A
- Distance – close
Feeding Time:
- Input – right, down, left, X
- Distance – mid
Sindel’s MK1 fatalities
Hair Comes Trouble:
- Input – down, left, down, Y
- Distance – mid
Livin’ The Scream:
- Input – left, right, left, X
- Distance – mid
Smoke’s MK1 fatalities
Hazed and Confused:
- Input – left, right, down, Y
- Distance – any
Up in Smoke:
- Input – down, right, left, X
- Distance – any
Sub-Zero’s MK1 fatalities
Hairline Fracture:
- Input – right, down, down, X
- Distance – close
Brain Freeze:
- Input – right, left, down, A
- Distance – close
Tanya’s MK1 fatalities
Helping Hands:
- Input – down, left, down, B
- Distance – close
Show of Hands:
- Input – left, right, down, X
- Distance – jump
How many Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities are there?
Traditionally, each fighter has two fatalities (excluding brutalities and the like), so if MK1 continues with that range, the number of fatalities is double the roster. As soon as we know more, we’ll update this guide.
Well, that’s it. Time to finish this Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities guide. If you want to see what bloody finishers already exist, check out our picks for the best Mortal Kombat fatalities on Nintendo Switch. We also have the answer to a very important question – is Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay available?