Finish them with Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities

Finish him. Those two words command that you use Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities to put the final nail in your opponent’s coffin. Even after more than 30 years since the release of Mortal Kombat in 1992, new and innovative finishers continue to wow us with each installment, and the MK1 fatalities are no different.

Of course, before you discover these grotesque techniques, you should learn more about the combatants behind them, and that’s where our Mortal Kombat 1 characters guide comes in (you should probably check out our Mortal Kombat 1 kombat pass article, too). However, if you want a deeper look at specific fighters, you can uncover shocking truths with our Mortal Kombat Sonya, Mortal Kombat Mileena, Mortal Kombat Scorpion, and Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero guides.

Anyway, onto the Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities.

What are the Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities?

Buckle up, for there are a lot of fatalities on offer in MK1, and not only are we here to tell you what they are but also how you can perform them.

Ashrah’s MK1 fatalities

Heavenly light:

Input – down, right, down, X

Distance: mid

Threads of Ill Fate:

Input – down, down, left, A

Distance – mid

Baraka’s MK1 fatalities

Split Decision:

Input – left, right, down, Y

Distance – mid

Four Piece combo:

Input – right, left, down, A

Distance – mid

General Shao’s MK1 fatalities

Spin Cycle:

Input – left, right, down, Y

Distance – mid

Axe-ident:

Input – down, right, left, Y

Distance – mid

Geras’ MK1 fatalities

Sand Storm:

Input – right, down, down, A

Distance – mid

Temporal Execution:

Input – down, right, left, Y

Distance – close

Havik’s MK1 fatalities

Atomic Heart:

Input – down, right, down, A

Distance – close

RAD-ius Incision:

Input – right, left, down, X

Distance – mid

Johnny Cage’s MK1 fatalities

Hollywood Walk of Pain:

Input – right, left, down, X

Distance – close

Krash and Burn:

Input – right, down, left, A

Distance – far

Kenshi’s MK1 fatalities

Blended:

Input – right, down, down, X

Distance – close

Gyro-Nope:

Input – left, down, left, Y

Distance – far

Kitana’s MK1 fatalities

Royal Blender:

Input – down, right, down, A

Distance – mid

Last Kiss:

Input – down, down, left, A

Distance – close

Kung Lao’s MK1 fatalities

Lao’d and Clear:

Input – left, right, left, A

Distance – mid

Second fatality:

Input – left, down, down, B

Distance – close

Li Mei’s MK1 fatalities

Roman Candle:

Input – right, left, right, B

Distance – mid

Grand Finale:

Input – left, right, down, A

Distance – close

Liu Kang’s MK1 fatalities

Twin Dragon:

Input – down, right, left, A

Distance – close

Spaghettification:

Input – left, right, left, B

Distance – close

Mileena’s MK1 fatalities

Appetizer:

Input – left, right, left, Y

Distance – close

A Little to the Left:

Input – down, right, left, B

Distance – close

Nitara’s MK1 fatalities

Vaeternus KomBAT:

Input – down, down, left, Y

Distance – mid

Brake Check:

Input – left, down, left, A

Distance – mid

Raiden’s MK1 fatalities

The Storm’s Arrival:

Input – left, right, left, X

Distance – close

Ride the Lightning:

Input – down, right, left, Y

Distance – far

Rain’s MK1 fatalities

The Red Sea:

Input – down, down, left, A

Distance – close

Under Pressure:

Input – down, right, left, A

Distance – mid

Reiko’s MK1 fatalities

The Impaler:

Input – down, down, left, X

Distance – mid

For the General:

Input – left, down, down, A

Distance – close

Reptile’s MK1 fatalities

Indigestion:

Input – right, left, down, A

Distance – mid

Acid Reflux:

Input – right, down, left, B

Direction – jump

Scorpion’s MK1 fatalities

Eye-Palling Victory:

Input – down, right, left, ZR

Distance – mid

Killer Klones from Netherrealm:

Input – left, right, left, X

Distance – any

Shang Tsung’s MK1 fatalities

Side Effects:

Input – left, down, down, A

Distance – close

Feeding Time:

Input – right, down, left, X

Distance – mid

Sindel’s MK1 fatalities

Hair Comes Trouble:

Input – down, left, down, Y

Distance – mid

Livin’ The Scream:

Input – left, right, left, X

Distance – mid

Smoke’s MK1 fatalities

Hazed and Confused:

Input – left, right, down, Y

Distance – any

Up in Smoke:

Input – down, right, left, X

Distance – any

Sub-Zero’s MK1 fatalities

Hairline Fracture:

Input – right, down, down, X

Distance – close

Brain Freeze:

Input – right, left, down, A

Distance – close

Tanya’s MK1 fatalities

Helping Hands:

Input – down, left, down, B

Distance – close

Show of Hands:

Input – left, right, down, X

Distance – jump

How many Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities are there?

Traditionally, each fighter has two fatalities (excluding brutalities and the like), so if MK1 continues with that range, the number of fatalities is double the roster. As soon as we know more, we’ll update this guide.

Well, that’s it. Time to finish this Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities guide. If you want to see what bloody finishers already exist, check out our picks for the best Mortal Kombat fatalities on Nintendo Switch. We also have the answer to a very important question – is Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay available?