Iconic enemy Shang Tsung claws his way into Mortal Kombat: Onslaught

In a new update from Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught adds Shang Tsung to the roster of playable fighters, as well as the next chapter of the main story and a limited-time Khronicle event.

Although Mortal Kombat 1 is on our list of bad games for the Switch, portable gaming fans don’t have to miss out on MK1 Shang Tsung’s awesomeness as he arrives in Mortal Kombat: Onslaught as a five-star ranged support character. He can fling flaming skulls across the battlefield, spread putrid venom with his special ability, and bring new team synergies in combination with Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion.

If you want to give Shang Tsung a try and learn more about his backstory, you’re in luck as you can do just that in the limited-time Khronicle Event: Pursuit. For even more lore, this update also drops the next main story chapter which lets you team up with Jade to rescue Princess Kitana. Jade is a three-star melee assassin with teleportation powers and she’ll automatically join your roster once you start the story.

When can I get Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat: Onslaught?

Shang Tsung debuts in Mortal Kombat: Onslaught on December 7, 2023. The Khronicle event runs from then until December 21, so make sure you jump in and test out his powerful kit.

This update also adds a bunch more content and rewards, including sign-in gifts, 50 chasm battles, and a powerful new relic for you to collect.

That's everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat: Onslaught's Shang Tsung.