Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list October 2023

With our Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list, you can choose the best characters to main, or see where your old favorites line up. Mortal Kombat Onslaught offers more than just one-on-one battles – you can take part in real-time battles with multiple characters where strategy is key. Each character fills a different role and has their own skills to use. Grab yourself a Scorpion or a Goro and get going in NetherRealm Studio’s foray into the iconic franchise.

Mortal Kombat Onslaught tier list

Here’s our tier list ranking all the leaders in Mortal Kombat Onslaught:

Rank Mortal Kombat Onslaught character SS Arctika Sub-Zero, Deadye Erron Black, Goro, Razor Hat Kung Lao, Revenant Kitana, Shang Tsung, Shao Kahn, Undying Shao Kahn, Wind God Fujin S Erron Black, Quan Chi, Raiden, Scorpion, Sindel, Skarlet, Sub-Zero, Tanya A Camouflage Sonya Blade, Fire Support Jax, Frost, Jade, Jax, Johnny Cage, Kitana, Kung Lao, Noob Saibot B Baraka, Fujin, Kano, Liu Kang, Mileena, Nightwolf, Sonya Blade

How do I perform a Mortal Kombat Onslaught reroll?

If you don’t like your first character, you can try again by following these steps and hope to pull your ideal leader.

Open up Mortal Kombat Onslaught and begin the game using a guest account

Play through the tutorial

Roll for your first five-star Mortal Kombat Onslaught character

Go to your phone’s settings and clear the app data for Onslaught On Android, you can clear the game data from your phone’s settings. On iOS, you need to uninstall and reinstall the game.

Head back into the game and try again

