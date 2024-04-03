After a slew of rumors and teasers, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is official. Motorola held a launch event in India where it lifted the lid on its latest smartphone, and we’ve gathered up all the juicy Motorla Edge 50 Pro specs for you to peruse.

Interestingly, the Edge 50 Pro seems more like a successor to the Edge 40 than the Edge 40 Pro. It’s the upcoming Edge 50 Ultra that will take the flagship spot this year. As such, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is an upper mid-range handset powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. In terms of storage and RAM, you can opt for either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

It’s IP68 certified which means it’s effectively dust and waterproof, has an aluminum frame, and the rear panel comes in vegan leather or acetate finishing, depending on your color choice. You can select between Black and Lavender as standard, but there’s also a limited edition Midnight Pearl version in collaboration with Italian design firm, Mazzucchelli 1849. All in all, it sounds like a device destined for our guide to the best Motorola phones.

That’s not the only collaboration that’s going on here, though. The Edge 50 Pro also benefits from a partnership with the world’s most famous color-matching company, Pantone. Surprisingly, it’s not the colors of the device we’re talking about here, but rather the display and camera capture, both of which have the Pantone stamp of approval for their color accuracy.

The display is a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K display and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a dazzling peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. When it comes to cameras, there are three on the rear, a 50MP f/1.4 main snapper, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 13MP ultrawide. Meanwhile, the selfie shooter boasts a massive 50MP resolution. The Edge 50 Pro packs a 4500 mAh battery, which is about average for an upper mid-ranger, but has extremely fast charging speeds. It’ll accept up to 125W wired charging and an astonishing 50W wirelessly.

As of right now, the phone has only officially launched in India, but it seems a wider roll-out is on the cards. NotebookCheck reports that it’ll cost €864.99 when it lands in Europe. When it’ll arrive remains a mystery, but we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground. If you’re looking for something new right away, check out our guides to the best Samsung phones, best Xiaomi phones, and best OnePlus phones.