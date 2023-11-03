Getting ahead in Big Bubble Blue’s creature collecting game can be quite a challenge, but with a My Singing Monsters mods, your experience can be completely different. Whether it’s an island full of monster ready-to-go, or unlimited diamonds in the bank to expand your collection to your heart’s content, these cheeky ways of playing the game are well worth checking out if you can’t stand the grind.

What are My Singing Monsters mods?

You can use My Singing Monsters mods to bypass the limitations of the game by getting infinite diamonds, shortening breeding times, and more. Of course, this isn’t the official way to play the game, so you might need a bit of technical know-how to get the mods running. It’s also worth mentioning that installing these mods on Steam is much easier than on mobile, and as these mods are unofficial, there is always a risk in using them, so only do so if you’re sure your cyber security is up to date.

What are the best My Singing Monsters mods?

The most popular My Singing Monsters mods all offer free diamonds so you can invest in just about as many tuneful pals as possible. As these mods are always being updated and slightly changed, there are a couple of options below for the same mod, just in case they stop working or can’t run on your device.

Outside of the unlimited diamonds mod, there are a few more random options to mess around with your game if you feel the need. There’s a GameBanana My Singing Monsters mod page with plenty of different options, as well as a few modding tutorials. We’ve highlighted some of our favorites below.

