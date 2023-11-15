Are you trying to get more My Singing Monsters gems? You’re not the only one. This precious in-game resource, also known as My Singing Monsters diamonds, is pivotal to unlocking new monsters, improving your facilities, and picking up fancy items and skins for your superstar singers. So what are you waiting for? Let’s get to hunting for gems.

What are My Singing Monsters gems?

As the primary resource in My Singing Monsters, you need gems to unlock more voluntary vocalists, upgrade locations, play games, and buy skins. Essentially, you need them for everything, so you should always be on the lookout to pick some up. Check out the section below for some guaranteed ways to add a few gems to your inventory.

How do I get My Singing Monsters gems?

The easiest and most obvious way of grabbing some My Singing Monsters gems is by parting with your cash and buying them with real money, but if you’re here, you probably already know that. Instead, we’re concentrating on some ways you can earn gems as a reward, so you can keep your wallet in your pocket. Check out the table below for a few methods of obtaining My Singing Monsters gems.

Method My Singing Monsters gems on offer How often? Log in three consecutive days/ten consecutive days 3/25 One time only Register a friend 5 One time only Mini mine 1-4 Daily Memory game/spin wheel 2-1,000 Daily Create a top ten island 100 Weekly Complete tribal island goals Up to 20 Weekly Collect from Wublins and Celestials 2 Whenever (7% chance) Trade for shards Varying Whenever In-game rewards Varying Sporadic Complete in-game goals Varying Whenever

How to farm My Singing Monsters gems

If you haven’t got the patience for daily and weekly challenges, there’s a way to farm My Singing Monsters gems at a rate of just over 200 per week. To do this, you need to create an environment with as many Wublins as possible – the max number being 109 – to try and exploit the monster’s 7% gem pay-off. Be sure to fill the free spaces in the Wublin area with Zynths, as they too can offer rewards every few hours.

With that, you know all there is to know about MSM gems, now you should head over to our My Singing Monsters breeding, My Singing Monsters monster, and My Singing Monsters Plant Island guides. For another massive collection of monsters, check out our Pokédex to catch up with Pikachu and pals.