Nier Automata characters – playable and NPCs

Nier Automata is a unique game, one that only reveals all its secrets after a few playthroughs. It can be a little difficult to keep up with everything, so let’s fix that. Not only are we gonna run down the main playable Nier Automata characters, but the many friends, foes, and other non-playable characters you come across on this epic quest. There aren’t too many of them, but they all leave a unique impact, especially after you’ve seen the world from three different perspectives.

If you’re wondering what the Switch port is like, check out our Nier Automata Switch review. We’ve also got info on the Nier Automata anime if that floats your boat. If not, how about the Persona 5 Switch review? Gotta be something in there for ya.

Playable Nier Automata characters

2B

2B is the star of Nier Automata, showcasing the aesthetic of the game in her character design, a bevy of showy moves to get you started in the world, and a hidden emotional depth that only reveals itself after a dozen or so hours. She is the core of the game and you can find out all about her in our Nier Automata 2B guide.

9S

At first a sidekick, 9S is the star of your second playthrough. They have a more curious nature, though they can be a little simplistic. They also have a tendency to rub their superiors the wrong way too, with their struggle to balance between being rebellious and sweet. You can find out all about him in our Nier Automata 9S guide.

A2

A2 is hostile against you at first, but by your third playthrough, you are her. She’s the fiercest of the three, someone who actively shouts at her own pod (quite hilariously), but she does soften as time goes on. Just like all of the other playable Nier Automata characters, these androids do have a heart. You can find out more about it in our Nier Automata A2 guide.

Pascal

Pascal leads a village full of machines that are not part of the network. He is kind and gets help from the androids, even though they were skeptical at first. Pascal is technically a playable character, but only for a short time in branch C, so don’t get too attached.

Non-playable Nier Automata characters

Adam – antagonist in branches A and B

Eve – antagonist in branches A and B

Red Girls, aka N2 – antagonist, and leader of the machine network

Devola and Popola – NPCs who assist 2B and 9S

Commander White – leader of YoRHa

Operator 60 – 2B’s operator

Pod 042 – 2B and A2’s pod

Operator 210 – 9S’ operator

Pod 153 – 9S’ pod

Anemone – leader of the resistance

Jackass – resistance member

That's every Nier Automata character.