Anime Punch Simulator codes January 2024

If you want to be as powerful as Saitama, you need our Anime Punch Simulator codes guide. Taking influence from popular anime and manga franchises such as One Punch Man, this anime experience asks you to explore a vast land in which you complete raids and fight hordes of enemies in the name of becoming the strongest fighter you can be. You also explore fun new worlds, so it’s not all serious business.

Anime Punch Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • RELEASE – rewards

What are Anime Punch Simulator codes?

Anime Punch Simulator codes give a range of in-game goodies, thanks to the developer, Anime Game Team. The next one is due to arrive when the game gets 5k likes, so make sure you show your support if you want to speed up the freebies. Oh, and be sure to check back here from time to time, as we’ll add new codes as soon as they’re available.

Anime Punch Simulator codes redemption screen

How do I redeem Anime Punch Simulator codes?

To redeem Anime Punch Simulator codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Jump into Anime Punch Simulator
  • Tap the codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

