Nier Automata anime release date, where to watch, story, and more

It’s fair to say that Nier Automata is one of the best RPGs of the last generation, with its enthralling story, luscious environments, and enigmatic characters that make you want to understand what’s going on. The Nier Automata anime looks to be another beautiful retelling of the story. The narrative is intricate, and it takes multiple playthroughs to truly understand what’s going on, so we can’t wait to see how the anime series will tackle the ending.

When is the Nier Automata anime release date?

The Nier Automata anime resumed airing on July 23, 2023. You can watch it on Crunchyroll in the US and UK.

What is the name of the Nier Automata anime?

The official name of the Nier Automata anime is Nier Automata Ver. 1.1a, as a nod to the slight changes in the story between the game and the anime adaptation.

What is the Nier Automata anime format?

The Nier Automata anime series is a TV show, rather than a movie or limited series.

What is the Nier Automata anime story?

Details on what to expect from the anime adaptation are scarce, other than that it will differ slightly from the game story. It feels safe to assume that at least some of what you experience in Nier Automata’s journey will appear in the anime. We certainly expect to see plenty about the proxy battle between the human-made androids, and alien-crafted machines.

What company is behind the Nier Automata anime?

We know that Aniplex is behind the production of 2B’s TV debut. If you’re an anime fan, you might be familiar with Aniplex, as its work includes Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, Fate/Grand Order, Persona 5: The Animation, Sword Art Online, The Promised Neverland, and more. Given its impressive portfolio, it feels safe to say that the Nier Automata anime is in good hands.

Who are the Nier Automata anime voice actors?

We don’t know much about the voice cast of the Nier Automata anime, but we do know that voice actors Yui Ishikawa and Natsuki Hanae will be returning to voice 2B and 9S respectively.

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Nier Automata anime.