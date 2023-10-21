All of the Nier Automata endings and how to get them

Nier Automata is a game that must be played more than once. Literally –the game is made up of those three stories, and they need to be completed if you want to see what’s behind the overlapping narratives. To get endings A, B, and C, you need to complete huge swathes of gameplay. So, what the heck is going on in the other 23 Nier Automata endings? Some of the endings are hard to find without a guide, but require a good bit of time spent actually playing the game, while others are like the developer asking “what would happen if you self-destruct here? Oh, the game would end.” Makes sense.

So, head downstairs article-wise to find all the Nier Automata endings and how to get them. Then, come back upstairs to this bit and click on all these lovely links to learn more about the game. We’ve got the Nier Automata Switch release date, Nier Automata 2B and Nier Automata 9S guides, and a Nier Automata anime guide for those of you who prefer to watch rather than play.

Nier Automata endings

Be sure to have various saves backed up for this; using chapter selection will make your life much easier. There are a total of 26 different Nier Automata endings, all ascribed to a letter of the alphabet. I know what you’re thinking, right? It’s almost like they chose 26 endings arbitrarily! Well, yeah, maybe. Find out for yourself.

Nier Automata ending A

Complete your first playthrough of the main story.

Nier Automata ending B

Complete a second playthrough of the main story from the cleared save file.

Nier Automata ending C

Complete a third playthrough of the main story from the same save file. Choose A2 in the final boss battle.

Nier Automata ending D

Choose 9S in the final boss battle of your third playthrough.

Nier Automata ending E

Complete your third playthrough again and accept Pod 153’s request for a data check.

Nier Automata ending F

Playing as 9S during the Goliath boss battle at the start of the game, let the timer run down when you enter the last hacking section.

Nier Automata ending G

Jump off the end of the crane when playing as 9S at the very beginning of the second playthrough.

Nier Automata ending H

Ignore the order to take on the Goliath attack on the city ruins – just head straight in the opposite direction.

Nier Automata ending I

Take on the Copied City boss battle against Adam, but instead of going towards 9S when he’s down, just leave.

Nier Automata ending J

Destroy the robots in the scene when Pascal and A2 visit the robot cult.

Nier Automata ending K

When Jackass gives you a fish to eat (they send you an email about it), eat it.

Nier Automata ending L

Playing as 2B, when Eve attacks the resistance camp in chapter ten, run away.

Nier Automata ending M

Don’t assist Pascal’s village when it’s attacked during the playthrough as A2.

Nier Automata ending N

Destroy every robot in Pascal’s village.

Nier Automata ending O

During the attack at the beginning of the third playthrough, don’t go to the city ruins, just go back to the factory.

Nier Automata ending P

Don’t get 2B to the shopping mall when she gets infected with the virus in chapter eleven.

Nier Automata ending Q

Repeat the same section as ending P, but get her to the shopping mall and then leave her when controls switch back to 9S.

Nier Automata ending R

Attack the robots near Pascal in chapter 14 when they’re hiding in the factory.

Nier Automata ending S

In chapter 17, when trying to get into the tower, run away when Popola and Devola help you.

Nier Automata ending T

Open the menu, go to pod programs, and destroy your OS chip.

Nier Automata ending U

Self-destruct in the bunker.

Nier Automata ending V

When trying to access the tower in chapter 17, don’t hack it.

Nier Automata ending W

Let 2B die by the big laser while flying towards the factory in chapter one.

Nier Automata ending X

In chapter eleven, when infected as 2B and the controls switch to A2, run away.

Nier Automata ending Y

At the end of the quest Emil’s Determination, let the boss self-destruct at the end of the fight.

Nier Automata ending Z

As A2, kill Pascal after helping him out against the violent robots outside the resistance camp.

Whoa, that’s a lot of Nier Automata endings. Good luck! We’ve also got a Nier Automata A2 guide if you want to get to know the third white-haired member of the crew.