Nintendo Switch 2 release date to arrive in September 2024, says leak

Since the start of 2024, the internet’s been busy murmuring about a Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, and a potential release date for the inevitable next-gen console. So far, any speculation had mostly been guesswork as curious fans looked back at Nintendo’s history of releasing consoles to try and figure out when an upgrade could arrive. Now, that’s changed, thanks to a leak within an unscrupulous press release.

During CES, Altec Lansing (an AI company formerly known for the GameShark software) announced that it will release a new gaming package called AI Shark that will, “redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-enhanced technology.” The press release for this announcement then explained that the AI Shark software will debut in September 2024… to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

Yes, that’s right, the press release appears to accidentally spill the beans on Nintendo’s plans for the Switch’s successor. Oops. “The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024,” it concluded.

While this does seem to confirm what many fans had suspected, that Nintendo intends to release the Switch 2 sooner rather than later, the precise details do depend on the accuracy of Altec Lansing’s information, and even if it’s correct, Nintendo’s plans could still change. That being said, there are a few hints that make September 2024 seem to be a likely point from which Nintendo can launch the Switch 2.

Firstly, while there’s been no confirmation of it yet, the next Nintendo Direct will most likely arrive next month, and this is the perfect platform for a big announcement. The other clue is that the Switch 2 will need a flagship game to promote alongside it, like Breath of the Wild (still one of the best Nintendo Switch games) was for the first Switch. This will likely be from one of Nintendo’s major properties: Zelda, Mario, or Pokémon. Given that we’ve had the release of new Zelda and Mario games so recently, it makes sense that the Switch 2 will debut alongside a new Pokémon game, and it feels like we’re overdue news on that front with Scarlet and Violet now firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Now, all fans need to do is wait for official confirmation and details about what the Switch 2 will look like, what upgrades it will have, and what games will come out next to it. That should be coming soon, meaning that the wait is nearly over.

