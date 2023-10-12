No Man’s Sky invites you to explore a vast galaxy, full of luscious yet mysterious planets that draw you in with their charm and beauty, though some of them are just as dangerous as they are pretty. Luckily, our No Man’s Sky crossplay guide is on hand to help you find human shields, because why should you limit yourself to just one platform? In this guide, we’ll cover which consoles support No Man’s Sky crossplay, and how you can add them as friends.

Oh, and this guide couldn’t come at a better time, as the No Man’s Sky Switch release date was a couple months ago. We also have a No Man’s Sky how to save guide, so you don’t have to worry about losing your valuable progress. Or, to see what’s going on in a galaxy far, far away, you can check out our picks for the best Star Wars games – play them you must, enjoy them you will. We also have a space games list, you might even find a sporror (space horror) or two.

Anyway, here’s everything you need to know about No Man’s Sky crossplay.

No Man’s Sky crossplay

Luckily for all you travelers out there, crossplay is a thing on every platform that No Man’s Sky is on, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. You might notice a certain hybrid console missing from that list, and there’s a good reason for that.

Does No Man’s Sky have crossplay on Nintendo Switch?

In a manner of speaking, it does, just not in the fun and exciting multiplayer way that the other platforms boast. On Switch, the best you can do is utilize the glyph system to give your pals coordinates to your base. You still can’t explore the galaxy together, but they can see your base or the strange planets you stumble across, at least.

How do I add No Man’s Sky friends?

Since you can play with your buddies on other platforms, you likely want to know how to add them as a friend in No Man’s Sky. Luckily, it’s a fairly simple process:

Start the game

Go to options

Select network

Add friend

Enter their No Man’s Sky username

Send a friend invite!

Then to play together, simply start a session and invite them to join your game.

There you have it, everything you need to know about No Man’s Sky crossplay. For more great adventures, check out our best Switch RPGs list.