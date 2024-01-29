After last year’s launch of the second flagship from Nothing, it looks like another new device is already on the horizon with a new Nothing Phone 2a leak. This latest development follows a Tweet from Nothing founder Carl Pei earlier this January, confirming a new phone is on its way from the up-and-coming smartphone manufacturer by means of a cryptic post featuring the Pokémon Aerodactyl.

Reporters from MySmartPrice first spotted what appears to be the Nothing Phone 2a on the German TUV certification website, which points to the imminent arrival of the budget-to-mid-range alternative to the Nothing Phone 2. From the name alone, we’re guessing this is a slightly more affordable alternative to last year’s Nothing smartphone, lifting the naming convention of the last few mid-range Google Pixel phones by adding a simple ‘a’ onto the end of the name of the most recent flagship model.

In terms of specs, all we could glean from the TUV certification is that we’re expecting the Nothing Phone 2a to ship with 45W fast charging capabilities. Outside of the confirmation of wired rapid charging, the Nothing Phone 2a’s specs are subject to speculation, but some rumors suggest the latest device may utilize a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and the same 6.7-inch display as the Nothing Phone 2.

With 2024’s Mobile World Conference less than a month away, Nothing might choose to reveal its latest smartphone during the conference. We’re going to be on the ground in Barcelona reporting all the latest from MWC, so if that does happen, you can be sure to hear all the latest here at Pocket Tactics.

With that, you’re up to date on the latest surrounding the Nothing Phone 2a leak. For more on the latest handsets, check out our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best Xiaomi phones. Or, if you’re looking for some fresh, wearable tech, see our list of the best smartwatches.