Following a spate of social media teasers, Nothing has officially revealed the Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition, a rework of its most affordable handset inspired by the primary colors; red, blue, and yellow. It’s a bold new look from the breakaway brand and yet another reminder that this is a tech company with a drive to stand out from the crowd.

Nothing started teasing the primary colors concept over the last few days, leading some to believe we could be in for an early reveal of the Nothing Phone (3). Instead, we’ve got this interesting redesign of the brand’s latest offering, which Nothing’s Design Director Adam Bates proudly describes as “a striking piece of art.” From just a quick look at the thing, we can’t say he’s wrong. It looks pretty stunning.

Outside of the color rework, the Phone (2) Special Edition has the same specs as the original handset we recently gave a glowing 8/10 review. With solid performance utilizing a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, AI integration with ChatGPT, and a stellar 5,000 mAh battery that lasts for days, it’s a handset that easily competes with some of our picks for the best budget gaming phones, especially in this unique colorway. All that aside, this design is certain to start some conversations if someone sees you pull it out of your pocket.

If you want to secure a Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition for yourself, you have to act quickly as there’s a limited supply. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the colorful device is coming to the U.S. Pre-orders for the U.K. and Europe are now available via the official Nothing site, with the 12+256GB model available for £349 / €379. If you’d rather pick one up in person, the Special Edition device is going on sale at the Nothing flagship store in London on June 1 from 11 AM.

There you have it, the news that the Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition is now available to pre-order. While you’re here, check out what the other big-name Android brands have to offer with our guides to the best Samsung phones, the best Google Pixel phones, and the best Xiaomi phones. Or, if you’re an Apple superfan, see our guide to everything we know about the iPhone 16.